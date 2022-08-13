Most popular Amazon Mexico books to buy today

After the coronavirus pandemic that turned the entire world upside down, the book industry he trembled before the uncertain future that he had in front of him, because the news began to freeze, fearing the worst. However, thanks to platforms such as amazon the book managed to overcome adversity and, on the contrary, re-enter the public’s taste.

And it is that, contrary to what many came to think, millions of people managed to rediscover books during confinement, or found a way to increase reading time.

Platforms like Amazon In Mexico, they turned out to be of great help to readers, who, faced with little possibility of going to a library or bookstore, chose to acquire various titles through messaging or to download to electronic devices, such as tablets or kindles.

Although it is well known that a library or bookstore allows readers to browse through its shelves and discover titles and authors that they did not know existed, on the contrary, on Amazon it is easier to do so if you know exactly the kind of book you want.

Amazon, understanding the need for readers to find new offers but without getting lost in all the news that comes out daily, has launched a ranking of the most popular titles and authors of the moment so that the next time you don’t break your head thinking what will be the next title to read.

Here is a list of the most popular works for this Saturday, August 13 on Amazon Mexico:

1. World Cup Qatar 2022. Softcover album + 4 stamp envelopes

Author: FIFA

Number of pages: 1

two. Im Glad My Mom Died

Author: Jennette mccurdy

Number of pages: 320

A heartbreaking and hilarious memoir by iCarly and Sam & Cat star Jennette McCurdy about her struggles as a former child actor–including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother–and how she retouched control of her life. Jennette McCurdy was six years old when she had her first acting audition. Ella’s mother’s dream was for her only daughter to become a star, and Jennette would do anything to make her mother happy. So she went along with what Mom called “calorie restriction,” eating little and weighing herself five times a day. She endured extensive at-home makeovers while Mom chided, “Your eyelashes are invisible, okay? You think Dakota Fanning doesn’t tint hers?” She was even showered by Mom until age sixteen while sharing her diaries, email, and all her income from her. In I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette recounts all this in unflinching detail–just as she chronicles what happens when the dream finally comes true. Cast in a new Nickelodeon series called iCarly, she is thrust into fame. Though Mom is ecstatic, emailing fan club moderators and getting on a first-name basis with the paparazzi (“Hi Gale!”), Jennette is riddled with anxiety, shame, and self-loathing, which manifest into eating disorders, addiction, and a series of unhealthy relationships. These issues only get worse when, soon after taking the lead in the iCarly spinoff Sam & Cat alongside Ariana Grande, her mother dies of cancer. Finally, after discovering therapy and quitting acting, Jennette embarks on recovery and decides for the first time in her life what she really wants. Told with refreshing candor and dark humor, I’m Glad My Mom Died is an inspiring story of resilience, independence, and the joy of shampooing your own hair.

3. Chain Saw Man N.10

Author: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Number of pages: 192

Makima comes to his aid, but what seems like a moment of calm finally turns into the beginning of a nightmare… When the young man opens the forbidden door to his soul, Makima’s true intentions and Denji’s demonic secret collide! a bloody hell!

Four. the midnight library

Author: Matt Haig

Number of pages: 336

The Midnight Library Matt Haig 2020 GOODREADS AWARD FOR BEST FICTION “Between life and death is a library. And the shelves of that library are endless. Each book gives you a chance to taste another life you could have lived and to see how things would have changed if you had made other decisions. Would you have done something differently if you had had the chance? Nora Seed shows up, somehow, at the Midnight Library, where she is offered a new chance to make things right. Until then, her life has been marked by unhappiness and regret. Nora feels that she has let everyone down and herself as well. But this is about to change. The books in the Midnight Library will allow Nora to live as if she had done things differently. With the help of an old friend, she will have the option to dodge everything she regrets doing (or not doing), in pursuit of the perfect life. But things won’t always be as she imagined they would be, and soon her decisions will put the Library and herself in extreme danger. Nora must answer one last question before time runs out: what is the best way to live? Year of publication: 2021 Binding: Hardcover Pages: 336

5. World Cup Qatar 2022. Ecoblister 10 stamp envelopes.

Author: FIFA

Number of pages: 0

World Cup 2022 Qatar official Sticker Album

6. There’s a T-Rex in Town

Author: Mega Editions

Number of pages: –

Accompany the T-Rex when he plays in the park, plays sports and goes to a sleepover. Along the way, he discovers how big, strong and fast he really was.

7. Netter Anatomy Coloring Book

Author: Phd John T. Hansen

Number of pages: 392

Magnificent work for learning based on Netter images and “Netter style” elaborated by Dr. Carlos Machado, which, thanks to the coloring activity, represents a new way of studying human anatomy. The work becomes an active learning tool as coloring exercises, captions, explanatory text, key point lists and tables help to understand the anatomical and functional importance of the different regions of the human body. It is organized in the same sections as the Atlas and each of the plates contains cross-references to the book. Review questions with the corresponding correct answers are included at the end of each section. The work includes access to online material in English through the StudentConsult.com platform, where all the correctly colored sheets and a bank of self-assessment questions can be found.

8. The love hypothesis

Author: Ali Hazelwood

Number of pages: 488

THE ROMANTIC COMEDY OF THE YEAR. THE TIKTOK SENSATION. A fake relationship between two scientists meets the irresistible force of attraction Olive Smith is a third-year doctoral student who doesn’t believe in lasting love relationships, but her best friend, Ahn, does and that’s why Olive is in trouble. monumental. Ahn likes Olive’s ex-boyfriend, but she would never make the first move because she is a good friend. that scientists need evidence. So, like any woman with a modicum of self-respect, she panics and kisses the first man she meets for Ahn to see. That man is none other than Adam Carlsen, a young professor as renowned for the quality of his work as for his imbecility. So Olive is shocked when Carlsen agrees to keep his charade a secret and be his fake boyfriend. However, after a major scientific conference turns into a disaster and Adam again surprises her with her unwavering support (and her unwavering abs), her little experiment comes perilously close to the point of combustion. Olive soon discovers that the only thing more complicated than a hypothesis about love is looking at her own heart under a microscope.

9. World Cup Qatar 2022. Box 104 stamped envelopes.

Author: FIFA

Number of pages: 0

World Cup 2022 Qatar official Sticker Album

10. Atomic Habits

Author: James Clear

Number of pages: 328

ATOMIC HABITS starts from a simple but powerful question: How can we live better? We know that good habits allow us to significantly improve our lives, but we often get sidetracked: we stop exercising, we eat poorly, we sleep little, we waste money. Why is it so easy to fall into bad habits and so difficult to follow good ones? James Clear gives us fantastic ideas based on scientific research, which allows him to reveal how we can transform small everyday habits to change our lives for the better. This guide uncovers the hidden forces that shape our behavior—from our mindsets to environment to genetics—and shows us how to apply each change to our lives and work. After reading this book, you will have a simple method for developing an effective system that will lead to success. Learn how to… Give yourself time to develop new habits Overcome a lack of motivation and willpower Design an environment so that success is easy to achieve Get back on track when you’ve strayed a bit

*Note: Some books may not have an author, page number or description because the platform does not provide it.

Mexico and its readers

Attendees at the 33rd edition of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL). (PHOTO: EFE/Francisco Guasco/File)

Persons over 18 years of age living in Mexico they read an average of 3.9 books a yearwhich implies an increase with respect to the 3.7 books registered in 2021, according to the Module on Reading (MOLEC) of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) released in 2022.

According to the study, the reading of magazines and newspapers in digital format reached its lowest point in the last six years; On the contrary, Internet pages, forums and blogs had an increase.

Compared to the 2016 figures, the reading of the digital magazines went from 51.4% to 34.9%; digital newspapers went from 57.6% to 33.9%; while internet pages, photos and blogs increased from 45.2% to 57.6 percent.

The books read by the adult reading population were 3.9 copies, the highest number recorded since 2016. In addition, women remain at the forefront of book reading with 65.9% compared to 54.4% of male readers; however, men read more when it comes to newspapers, with 44.1% compared to 23.5%, as well as in comics, registering 9.6 compared to 7.3 percent

Of the 18-year-old literate book reader population, 44.1% stated that the main reason for reading them is because of entertainmentwhile 23.8% did it for work or study20.7% for general culture10.1% for religion and 1.4% for another reason.

The type of books read by the literate population aged 18 and over in the last twelve months was the topics of literature (novel, short story, science fiction, poetry, theater, etc.) with 39.5%, followed by specialized books, 29.5%; self-help, personal or religious improvement, with 29.5%; general culture, 26.5%; and manuals, guides or recipe books with 8.4 percent.

KEEP READING:

More news

what can you read

More about Amazon

streaming rankings