Most popular Amazon Mexico books to give away today

Books are a strong opponent for streaming platforms, because like Netflix, HBO and Disney, these stories are capable of captivating those who consume them. He has been aware of this amazonplatform that has opted for the sale of these.

And the fact is that despite having emerged centuries ago, the book has undergone a series of technological innovations that have made it possible to improve not only the conservation and reproduction of texts, but also access to information and entertainment.

Thus, one is already far from the impression of the diamond sutra, the oldest printed book in conservation that, according to calculations, was distributed in the year 868 by the Chinese Wang Jie; or from 1440, when Johannes Gutenberg invented the movable type printing press and gave life to the first book in the modern era called Gutenberg’s bible o Mazarin Bible, which consisted of 1,282 pages with 42 lines each.

Readers today can choose to read paperback titles or even resort to electronic tablets and Kindle.

However, one of the problems that can arise in today’s dizzying world can be the audacity to choose what to read before a wave of titles and authors from various genres and countries, although the list of the 10 most popular titles that Amazon Mexico updates could be a good guide to know what the next text to read will be.

Here are the best sellers for Saturday, August 20:

1. You 2: A High Velocity Formula for Multiplying Your Personal Effectiveness in Quantum Leaps

Author: Price Pritchett

Number of pages: 35

Promotes an unconventional, quantum leap strategy for achieving breakthrough performance. This powerful new method replaces the concept of attaining gradual, incremental success through massive effort. Instead, it puts forth 18 key components for building massive success while expending less effort. Your staff learns to multiply their personal effectiveness, leverage their gifts, and leap beyond ordinary performance expectations.

two. Netter Anatomy Coloring Book

Author: Phd John T. Hansen

Number of pages: 392

Magnificent work for learning based on Netter images and “Netter style” elaborated by Dr. Carlos Machado, which, thanks to the coloring activity, represents a new way of studying human anatomy. The work becomes an active learning tool as coloring exercises, captions, explanatory text, key point lists and tables help to understand the anatomical and functional importance of the different regions of the human body. It is organized in the same sections as the Atlas and each of the plates contains cross-references to the book. Review questions with the corresponding correct answers are included at the end of each section. The work includes access to online material in English through the StudentConsult.com platform where all the correctly colored sheets and a bank of self-assessment questions can be found.

3. There’s a T-Rex in Town

Author: Mega Editions

Number of pages: –

Accompany the T-Rex when he plays in the park, plays sports and goes to a sleepover. Along the way, he discovers how big, strong and fast he really was.

Four. the midnight library

Author: Matt Haig

Number of pages: 336

The Midnight Library Matt Haig 2020 GOODREADS AWARD FOR BEST FICTION “Between life and death is a library. And the shelves of that library are endless. Each book gives you a chance to taste another life you could have lived and to see how things would have changed if you had made other decisions. Would you have done something differently if you had had the chance? Nora Seed shows up, somehow, at the Midnight Library, where she is offered a new chance to make things right. Until then, her life has been marked by unhappiness and regret. Nora feels that she has let everyone down and herself as well. But this is about to change. The books in the Midnight Library will allow Nora to live as if she had done things differently. With the help of an old friend, she will have the option to dodge everything she regrets doing (or not doing), in pursuit of the perfect life. But things won’t always be as she imagined they would be, and soon her decisions will put the Library and herself in extreme danger. Nora must answer one last question before time runs out: what is the best way to live? Year of publication: 2021 Binding: Hardcover Pages: 336

5. School Dictionary Plus Primary

Author: Luis Ignacio De La Pena

Number of pages: 660

Dictionary with 26,000 entries, 55,000 meanings. Includes numerous examples and conjugation models.

6. Paw Patrol Jumbo

Author: Graciela Iniesta Ramirez

Number of pages: 224

B Paw Patrol Jumbo /bi Activity Book for Kids /iia ages 3 and up /ii 224 pages /i Are they ready for action? With this fun activity book your children will spend hours of interaction and entertainment with this incredible team of puppies. You will find endless activities such as word searches, mazes, differences and without a doubt you will love coloring these adorable characters. One of the most efficient methods for children 3 years of age and older to learn and/or reinforce their knowledge or skills already acquired is play, since receptivity is increased and therefore understanding, promoting creativity. Also, illustrations play a key role in communicating a notion and stimulating understanding, especially for those children who are just beginning to read and/or write their first words. The activities contained in this book are designed to be dynamic, practical and playful; the little ones will be able to develop aspects such as the capacity for decision, observation and problem solving. Engaging illustrations and phrases from Nickelodeon’s endearing Paw Patrol characters will have kids wanting to put the book down!

7. Pocket Dictionary (Spanish-English)

Author: Larousse Editions

Number of pages: 360

Larousse Pocket Dictionary: Spanish-English/English-Spanish

8. The boy who touched the stars

Author: J. Hernandez

Number of pages: –

After 5 years of publishing The Star Harvester, the authors present us with a version specially designed for the little ones. Biography of Mexican-American astronaut José Hernández Moreno, specialist flight engineer for the STS-128 mission of the shuttle Discovery.

9. Toy Story 4 Coloring Activities

Author: Various Authors

Number of pages: 224

This book is a great companion for the little ones (5+) in their learning of the English language. Through very varied activities —such as searching for, associating or completing words, writing, choosing the appropriate answers or coloring by numbers—, the child will build a basic vocabulary in English and learn to recognize certain grammatical structures. In addition to learning, children will be amazed at all the characters in the new Toy Story 4 movie. Learning a language is most effective when children can associate it with their favorite characters, like those in Toy Story 4. That is precisely what that makes this book through three sections: 1) Vocabulary to learn and color the large drawings of the characters; 2) Activities to remember and practice the vocabulary from the first section, as well as learn some basic grammatical structures. Includes exciting scenes from the movie; 3) Movie dictionary with lots of words sorted alphabetically. As a way of showing the skills that children can develop when using the Bilingual Jumbo, on the back of the cover parents will find a chart that orders the various abilities, such as language, visual and motor development, English and emotional development. In addition to the above, Toy Story 4’s engaging illustrations will have little ones wanting to revisit the book again and again!

10. Im Glad My Mom Died

Author: Jennette mccurdy

Number of pages: 320

A heartbreaking and hilarious memoir by iCarly and Sam & Cat star Jennette McCurdy about her struggles as a former child actor–including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother–and how she retouched control of her life. Jennette McCurdy was six years old when she had her first acting audition. Ella’s mother’s dream was for her only daughter to become a star, and Jennette would do anything to make her mother happy. So she went along with what Mom called “calorie restriction,” eating little and weighing herself five times a day. She endured extensive at-home makeovers while Mom chided, “Your eyelashes are invisible, okay? You think Dakota Fanning doesn’t tint hers?” She was even showered by Mom until age sixteen while sharing her diaries, email, and all her income from her. In I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette recounts all this in unflinching detail–just as she chronicles what happens when the dream finally comes true. Cast in a new Nickelodeon series called iCarly, she is thrust into fame. Though Mom is ecstatic, emailing fan club moderators and getting on a first-name basis with the paparazzi (“Hi Gale!”), Jennette is riddled with anxiety, shame, and self-loathing, which manifest into eating disorders, addiction, and a series of unhealthy relationships. These issues only get worse when, soon after taking the lead in the iCarly spinoff Sam & Cat alongside Ariana Grande, her mother dies of cancer. Finally, after discovering therapy and quitting acting, Jennette embarks on recovery and decides for the first time in her life what she really wants. Told with refreshing candor and dark humor, I’m Glad My Mom Died is an inspiring story of resilience, independence, and the joy of shampooing your own hair.

Readers in Mexico

People at the Palacio de Minería International Book Fair. (PHOTO: MARÍA JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Adults over 18 years of age living in Mexico they read an average of 3.9 books a yearwhich implies an increase with respect to the 3.7 books registered in 2021, according to the Module on Reading (MOLEC) of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) released in 2022.

According to the study, the reading of magazines and newspapers in digital format reached its lowest point in the last six years; On the contrary, Internet pages, forums and blogs had an increase.

Compared to the 2016 figures, the reading of the digital magazines went from 51.4% to 34.9%; digital newspapers went from 57.6% to 33.9%; while internet pages, photos and blogs increased from 45.2% to 57.6 percent.

The books read by the adult reading population were 3.9 copies, the highest number recorded since 2016. In addition, women remain at the forefront of book reading with 65.9% compared to 54.4% of male readers; however, men read more when it comes to newspapers, with 44.1% compared to 23.5%, as well as in comics, registering 9.6 compared to 7.3 percent

Of the 18-year-old literate book reader population, 44.1% stated that the main reason for reading them is because of entertainmentwhile 23.8% did it for work or study20.7% for general culture10.1% for religion and 1.4% for another reason.

The type of books read by the literate population aged 18 and over in the last twelve months was the topics of literature (novel, short story, science fiction, poetry, theater, etc.) with 39.5%, followed by specialized books, 29.5%; self-help, personal or religious improvement, with 29.5%; general culture, 26.5%; and manuals, guides or recipe books with 8.4 percent.

