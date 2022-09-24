Most scandalous Hollywood celebrity infidelities

The glitter of Hollywood reveals only the “perfect” lifestyle of the famous, in the midst of the glamour, the red carpets and the millions of dollars they earn from singing, acting or being stars of social networks, nobody would think that the famous have to deal with personal problems; however, at the end of the day, they are human beings.

If there is something that dazzles and enchants, it is when celebrities have media relations, in which they can be seen very caramelized in all events, but not everything is hunky-dory, since some of the public’s favorite couples have reached their end for infidelities. Some others have turned the page and are still together.

The most recent scandal is the one facing the singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine, who lives in the midst of controversy after an alleged infidelity.

A 23-year-old model, Sumner Strohl, accused the Lost Stars interpreter of being unfaithful on social media.

The controversy that surrounds the former Couch of The Voice arises after the young woman assured on TikTok that she had relations with the singer behind the back of his wife, the Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. Since 2014, Adam and Behati have been married and are one of the most loved couples by the public.

In the midst of these rumors, the actor also spoke, noting that he had spoken “in a flirtatious way”, although he assured that he did not have an affair, although he did “cross the line during a period of my life that I regret”.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s breakup was one of the most surprising of the past decade. The couple had become one of the most beloved and media relations. Their fame as a couple resulted from their romance jumping to the big screen in the Twilight Saga, one of the most popular film franchises of all time.

Both monopolized magazine covers, but, before the last installment of the saga arrived on the big screen: Breaking Dawn Part 2, in November 2012. On July 12 of the same year, US Weekly magazine caught Kristen cheating on her then-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, with Snow White and the Huntsman director Ruper Sanders. The couple ended definitively in 2013.

At the time, there was talk that Kristen had been jealous because Robert had been in contact with a former co-worker.

In the end, the moving truck was present and Pattinson took all his things out of the home they shared.

The controversy was such that for the sequel to Snow White, called The Huntsman and the Ice Queen, the studio agreed that neither the director nor Kristen would return.

Khloe Kardashian

The influencer and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian experienced a great episode of infidelity with Tristan Thompson, in the midst of a consummate romance. When Kim Kardashian’s sister was nine months pregnant with the NBA star. It was revealed that Thompson was unfaithful to Khloé after she was shown kissing another woman at a nightclub in New York City. However, the businesswoman forgave Thompson, but they went through a rough patch again when another infidelity scandal was revealed.

In February 2019, it was revealed that Tristan cheated on Khloé with her younger sister’s then-best friend, Kylie Jenner.

The hard moment that Khloé lived was recorded in season 16 of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“It just sucks that it has to be so public…I’m not just a TV show. This is my life,” Khloe said then.

Although they were estranged, in 2020 they reconciled, mainly for the well-being of their daughter True Thompson.

Khloé had made it clear that she wanted to leave the scandal behind and give herself a new opportunity with Thompson, however, in 2021 the couple separated again.

In December 2021 a new scandal arose, now, not only was it an infidelity, but Thompson was the father of another child, with the model Morealee Nichols, a son who was conceived while he was still with Khloé.

The relationship ended in raising their children together, but the romance definitely ended.

In July 2022, it was revealed that Khloé and Tristan were expecting a second child, this time through a surrogate mother. Although it was conceived before the final break.

A few days ago Khloé showed the baby for the first time in photographs.