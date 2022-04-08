Most tourist visa applications for Panama are denied (+ January list)

The Embassy of Panama in Cuba has published a new list with the results of tourist visa applications made last January.

On this occasion, they reported the results corresponding to the appointment or payment dates from January 10 to January 20, 2022.

As always, remember that the code that the applicant received during their interview must be used to verify the result of the process.

They also indicate that “only those approved persons should approach the Consulate to receive their visa at the indicated time.”

In the images that contain the listings, you can read:

“Approved” persons can present themselves at the Consulate at 10 am with their passport and payment receipt to receive their visa stamp.

Those who appear as “in process” must wait to be called by the Consulate.

People whose result appears as “denied” should know that their process has been completed.

As on previous occasions, most of the applicants were denied.

“How much injustice! Those people who were denied lost the money for the ticket, as if it had fallen from the sky!” they claimed on the Embassy page.

Let us remember that the Cubans who want apply for visas to panama They must do so through a duly accredited lawyer to carry out said procedure.

In addition, they must demonstrate economic solvency, presenting a bank card in US dollars and a Bank Certificate in USD, indicating the opening date; type of currency and account number.

Here are the lists with the results of tourist visa applications: