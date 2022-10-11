Most tourists injured in Bávaro received medical discharge

About six tourists, of the 52 injured on a bus last Thursday in Bávaro, are hospitalized in intensive care units of different medical centers; while most of the other passengers were discharged after overcoming their health problems.

According to several consultations carried out, at the IMG Center, where 14 of the injured were taken, two remain in intensive care, three are still hospitalized and six were discharged last weekend.

While in Hospiten 13 tourists were taken, of which nine have already been discharged, while four remain internal.

From the Ministry of Tourism they indicated that they “remain attentive” to the evolution of the patients, to whom the National Health Service (SNS) has given psychological and psychiatric support, as well as maintaining communication with the consulates of their respective countries.

From the accident that occurred last Thursday, three women have been confirmed dead, and more than 20 injured.

rugged area

The Domingo Maíz crossing, where the accident occurred, was closed by the authorities of the Ministry of Public Works and is guarded by police and military agents assigned to Road Assistance.

Regarding the work on the aforementioned road where the accident occurred, they reported that signs will be placed to avoid tragedies on the Eastern Tourist Boulevard.