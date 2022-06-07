Most watched series on Netflix in the last week

Netflix and the series that was most watched in the last week

We are on Monday, June 6 and that is why we will let you know what the Serie most watched Netflix in the last week so you don’t miss out on the most interesting things on the entertainment platform.

The truth is that Netflix ended a new week with great releases, however, there was a continuation of previous series that made up the ranking of audience.

There is no doubt that the new episodes of Peaky Blinders and The Umbrella Academy are the most anticipated during this sixth month of the year.

It may interest you: Dua Lipa very close with a famous Netflix actor, did they kiss?

But meanwhile, there are titles released in recent weeks that are all the rage and one of them took over the Top.

It should be noted that Entrevías arrived from Spain in the middle of the month and positioned itself as one of the most acclaimed fictions of the moment, which led it to become one of the favorites of subscribers.

However, then Lincoln’s Lawyer arrived and the public’s consideration changed, but it was also a fleeting fury, since on May 27, volume 1 of season 4 of Stranger Things arrived and had no competition.









According to a recent report, the series created by the Duffer brothers is the most chosen by Netflix users in the last week.

We must emphasize that this new installment is already a success for the platform, considering that a few days ago it was confirmed that the new chapters obtained the weekend record as the most watched English-speaking series with 286,790,000 million hours viewed.

It is important to mention that the official figures of reproductions only show what was achieved in just three days, so it is expected that a completely higher number will arrive in the next update.

One question to understand this new phenomenon in views is that its episodes last more than an hour on average and Netflix counts them for more than 60 minutes.

However, to know the final figures of Stranger Things we must wait for its first 28 days and there it will be known if it managed to beat the historical record that The Squid Game maintains with 1650, millions of hours played in that period of time.

In the meantime, it continues to rank at the top of Netflix’s audience rankings and seems unrivaled at the moment.