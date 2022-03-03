Motagua achieves controversial victory in the debut of “Nene” Obando and leaves the Marathon in crisis

Motagua achieved a controversial 2-1 victory against Marathón for matchday 8 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Honduran National League.

The duel marks the debut of “Nene” Obando as DT of the blues and has been controversial since the purslane team was harmed by the central referee Melvin Matamoros.

At 45 minutes and at the end of the first half, the green box was not sanctioned, which was a clear penalty in favor after a handball in the area by defender Marcelo Pereira.

Seconds later, the visitors were left with ten due to the correct sending off of containment Luis Garrido.

Already in the complementary part, the Blues went up on the scoreboard with a penalty goal from Paraguayan Roberto Moreira.

The greens matched the cards at 87 through Edwin Solani.

However, Motagua won it in the 92nd minute due to another penalty scored by Roberto Moreira and, incredibly, as a sign of protest, goalkeeper Denovan Torres made no attempt to stop him and remained standing.

César Obando, on February 28, 1988, made his professional debut with the Blues in the National League and, 34 years and two days old, he will have his debut at the helm of a National League club.

Starting Lineups:

Motagua: Marlon Licona, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Wesly Decas, Marcelo Santos, Juan Delgado, Hécto Castellanos, Oscar Garcí, Roberto Moreira, Iván López and Franco Olego.

Marathon: Denovan Torres; Bryan Barrios, Allans Vargas, Braian Molina, José Aguilera, Isaac Castillo, Luis Garrido, Mayorquín, Mario Martínez, Edwin Solani and Santiago Córdoba.