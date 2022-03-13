Motagua and Real España confirm lineups for the classic by the end of date 10!

2022-03-13
MINUTE BY MINUTE OF MOTAGUA VS. ROYAL SPAIN
3:56pm The substitutes for Motagua and Real España come out onto the pitch. César Obando walks towards the bench.
3:54pm Few fans in the stands of Nacional a few minutes before the start of the classic Motagua vs. Royal Spain.
3:43pm The Motagua and Real España players return to dressing rooms.
The 11th of Motagua: Marlon Licona, Denil Maldonado, Wesly Decas, Marcelo Pereira, Omar Elvir, Marcelo Santos, Héctor Castellanos, Diego Auzqui, Iván López, Roberto Moreira and Franco Olego. DT Cesar Obando.
The bench: Jonathan Rougier, Ángel Tejeda, Juan Delgado, Lucas Baldunciel, Jonathan Núñez, Yostin Obando, Jesse Moncada, Carlos Mejía, Cristopher Meléndez, Juan Gómez, Oscar García and Marvin Maldonado.
The 11 of Real Spain: Luis López, Getsel Montes, Devron García, Kevin Álvarez, Franklin Flores, Gerson Chávez, Mayron Flores, Jhow Benavídez, Yeison Mejía, Júnior Lacayo and Ramiro Rocca. DT Hector Vargas.
Substitutes: Michael Perelló, José Alejandro Reyes, Ezequiel Denis, Carlos Mejía, Maikel García, Marco Aceituno, Hayreel Saravia, Júnior García, Miguel Carrasco, Mayson Velásquez and Aaron Zúniga.
3:22pm The Motagua and Real España players enter the grass of the Chelato Uclés National Stadium for warm-up.
3:20 p.m. “Sheriff” Delgado confirmed the discharge of Omar Rosas, who traveled to Mexico as an emergency to attend to a family situation.
3:17pm Javier Delgado, sports director of Real España, gives us details of how his team arrives at the game.
3:15 p.m. Fans of Real Spain are observed. We remember that Motagua prohibited the entry of the visiting bar for this meeting.
3:12pm On the outskirts of Nacional, many fans can be seen getting ready to enter the stadium.
3:07pm The Motagua and Real España squads are already in the capital’s stadium. Fans can already be seen in the preferential stand.
3:00 pm Welcome to the Minute by Minute of the classic Motagua vs. Royal Spain. This is what the Chelato Uclés National Stadium looks like right now.