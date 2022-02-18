Motagua and Seattle Sounders meet for the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League

2022-02-17
WELCOME TO THE MINUTE BY MINUTE OF MOTAGUA VS SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC!
08′ Ufff! Raúl Ruidíaz shoots from long distance. Goalkeeper Marlon Licona saves the shot. The first clear intervention of him.
07′: Jonathan Núñez (Motagua) manages to penetrate the Seattle area with a deep pass. The visiting defense controls without problems.
06´ Franco Olego (Motagua) receives special attention during a tough clash in the ball dispute.
03´Danger! Seattle attack with Jordan Morris. Defender Marcelo Pereira contains the play.
02´ Action! The referee penalizes foul by Marcelo Santos (Motagua) against Lodeiro (Seattle).
01´ Start the first half!
7:55 p.m. Motagua and Seattle Sounders take the field for their preview!
7:20 p.m.: Platilla from Motagua performs his warm-up on the lawn of the Olympic stadium.
7:00 p.m.: Club line-ups
Motagua: Marlon Licona, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Franco Orego, Raúl Santos, Wesly Decas, Roberto Moreira, Omar Elvir, Diego Auzqui, Jonathan Núñez, Lucas Baldunciel
Substitutes: Jonathan Rougier, Carlos Mejía, Iván López, Ángel López, Diego Rodríguez, Jesse Moncada, Cristopher Meléndez
Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei, Xavier Arreaga, Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidiaz, Nicolás Lodeiro, Albert Rusnak, Jordan Morris, Alexander Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Yeimar Gómez, Obed Vargas.
Substitutes: Stefan Cleveland, Nouhou Tolo, Fredy Montero, Reed Baker, Leo Chu, Jackson Ragen, Joe Hafferty
6:40 p.m.: No fans! No fan has been present at the Olympic stadium to witness the match between Motagua and Seattle Sounders.
6:20 pm: The Seattle Sounders FC squad led by coach Brian Schmetzer arrives at the Olympic colossus for the game against Motagua.
Motagua receives this Thursday the SEattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States for the round of 16 of the League of Concacaf Champions, to be played at 8:00 pm in the stadium Metropolitan Olympic.