Motagua and Seattle Sounders meet for the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League

2022-02-17

WELCOME TO THE MINUTE BY MINUTE OF MOTAGUA VS SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC!

08′ Ufff! Raúl Ruidíaz shoots from long distance. Goalkeeper Marlon Licona saves the shot. The first clear intervention of him.

07′: Jonathan Núñez (Motagua) manages to penetrate the Seattle area with a deep pass. The visiting defense controls without problems.

06´ Franco Olego (Motagua) receives special attention during a tough clash in the ball dispute.

03´Danger! Seattle attack with Jordan Morris. Defender Marcelo Pereira contains the play.

02´ Action! The referee penalizes foul by Marcelo Santos (Motagua) against Lodeiro (Seattle).

01´ Start the first half!

7:55 p.m. Motagua and Seattle Sounders take the field for their preview!