Motagua announces that it will sign a high-profile coach to replace Diego Vázquez and they explain why Amado Guevara is ruled out

2022-03-15

Motagua does not stop in the search to find the ideal substitute for Diego Martin Vazquez who, after an eight-year process, was fired in this Clausura 2022 tournament due to its failure in the Champions League and the wear and tear in the relationship with the fans.

One of the top managers of the club and member of the Selection Commission, Javier Atala, He spoke this Tuesday about the future of the institution where he says he has desks full of the resumes of international coaches that agents have sent.

Atala makes it clear that they are looking for someone from the outside with a high profile in football and explain that Beloved Guevara It is not an option at this time due to a migratory issue of the Wolf in the United States.

THE INTERVIEW

Nene Obando has been given an internship and they are looking for a coach, but they are still looking and Amado Guevara is even mentioned.

We are giving the ‘chance’ to Obando, he has three games with one win and two losses; We are analyzing bringing another person for the next championship, but we want to leave Nene in the team, that is what we are talking about and for now we are looking to turn this around because we have had two losses in a row and it was something that we had not seen for days in Motagua.

People get emotional when they listen to Amado Guevara.

Amado has a residency issue and cannot leave (the US). He is getting his American nationality and he must stay for a while to be able to leave, I don’t know when it expires, but when he tells us, we would have to see why it is a possibility.

Is it the great limitation so that it does not come?

He must remain in the United States and that is what we had talked about or had been told about him.