Motagua fans rebuke Diego Vázquez in Seattle and ask him to leave: “We don’t love you anymore”

The Motagua fans reacted very annoyed by the painful elimination suffered by the blue team in the Concacaf Champions League after being thrashed by the Seattle Sounders in the United States and the most notable is the coach Diego Vazquez.

A good number of Motagüenses fans made the trip to the city of Seattle to support their own, but they left the stadium disappointed after the humiliating 5-0 beating that the MLS table put them to leave them out of the quarterfinals of the Concachampions.

Fans showed up at the Motagua team hotel in Seattle. “I don’t blame you (the players), Diego has to go,” released one of the followers who rebuked the team.

“Your cycle is over. Diego, we don’t love you anymore, you’ve already lost the love of the fans”, they yelled at the Argentine coach.