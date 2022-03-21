2022-03-21

The call for seven soccer players from Motagua for the closing of the octagonal Concacaf with the Honduran National Teamdid not like the experienced defender Xavier Portillo, who launched a strong criticism because he considers that Olimpia should be the base for the good moment of his squad.

In an interview to My Passion HNthe merengue left back referred to this issue after finishing the match against marathon from which he was injured.

“In Honduran soccer there are things that don’t please. – What things? -, like two players calling us to the national team, when we are the team that best represents the country. Olimpia has to be the base, what is in sight does not need glasses, ”he began by saying.

Motagua currently ranks fifth with 15 points, and has three consecutive games without a win, unlike Real España, which received five calls, but is on a six-game winning streak.

“Tom Thumb” made reference to it and defended colleagues such as Jorge Álvarez, José García, José Mario Pinto, among others who he considers could perfectly be part of the payroll.

“As an Olympian I don’t see where we can only have two players. It is difficult, you have to respect the other teammates, but Motagua is not here to be the base of the National Team, that is the reality, the results say so, here are the best players in Honduras and they are not taken into account, I am not speaking for me, but for others”, he released.