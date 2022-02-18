Motagua likes it, but draws goalless in the first leg of the round of 16 against Seattle Sounders in the Olympic

2022-02-17

REVIEW THE MINUTE BY MINUTE OF MOTAGUA VS SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC! THE SECOND HALF ENDED: Motagua drew 0-0 against Seattle Sounders in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16, played this Thursday at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium. 90′ 4 extra minutes are added! 89 Change in Seattle Sounders! Jackson Ragen replaces Jordan Morris. 88′: Jesse Moncada (Motagua) has been fouled on the left wing. 82: Change in Seattle Sounders! Exit Kelyn Rower; Fredy Montero enters.

77: Changes in Motagua! They leave, Franco Olego and Diego Auzqui; Carlos Mejía and Iván López enter. 76: Yellow in Seattle Sounders! Kelyn Rower is booked for violent play. 69 & # 39; Motagua was saved! Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders) unleashes a powerful shot. Defender Wesly Decas stepped in and deflected. 65:Change in Motagua! Exit Lucas Baldunciel; Enter Jesse Moncada. 64′ Penal? Motagua claims a foul against Olego inside the area. 63′ Change in Seattle Sounders! yesAle Nicolas Lodeiro; enter Nouhou Tolo 58′: Change in Motagua! Roberto Moreira leaves; Enter Angel Tejeda. 57′ Yellow! Lucas Baldunciel (Motagua) is cautioned for violent play. 54′: Jonathan Núñez (Motagua) shows lucidity in midfield.

53′ Excellent incursion by Motagua. Diego Azqui shoots inside the area and the Seattle defense deflects the corner kick. 50′ Roberto Moreira’s shot at the near post of Stefan Frei’s goal! 49′ Excellent bearing. Denil Maldonado with greater control in the Motagua defensive zone. Four. Five’ START THE SECOND HALF! Seattle Sounders moves the ball in the Olympic. Motagua presses.

Four. Five‘ END THE FIRST TIMEOr: Motagua 0-0 Seattle Sounders. 42′ Just in time! Wesly Decas (Motagua) avoided Seattle’s first goal in the defensive zone. 39′ Wesly Decas (Motagua) clears the defensive zone after a free kick from Seattle. 38′ Intervention by Marlon Licona (Motagua goalkeeper). 36 & # 39; Ufff! Long line by Diego Azqui. Forward Roberto Moreira (Motagua) rises and hits a header. The goalkeeper contains. 27′: It can’t be! Lucas Baldunciel (Motagua) misses a clear scoring opportunity after assistance from Omar Elvir. The Argentine soccer player tried to finish off with a volley.

24′ Roberto Moreira missed it after a corner kick! 22′: Analysis! Motagua claims criminal against Olego. 21′ : Failed! Albert Rusnak (Seattle Sounders) appeared in the area and shot wide. 17′: He missed it! Baldunciel assisted Olego, who ended up taking a deflected shot to the edge of the box. 12 & # 39; The MLS team was saved! After a corner kick, Marcelo Pereira finds a loose ball in the area and the star hits the crossbar. In a second shot, Omar Elvir appeared with a violent left foot, his shot was contained in the defensive zone. 08′ Ufff! Raúl Ruidíaz shoots from long distance. Goalkeeper Marlon Licona saves the shot. The first clear intervention of him. 07′: Jonathan Núñez (Motagua) manages to penetrate the Seattle area with a deep pass. The visiting defense controls without problems.

06´ Franco Olego (Motagua) receives special attention during a tough clash in the ball dispute. 03´Danger! Seattle attack with Jordan Morris. Defender Marcelo Pereira contains the play. 02´ Action! The referee penalizes foul by Marcelo Santos (Motagua) against Lodeiro (Seattle). 01´ Start the first half! 7:55 p.m. Motagua and Seattle Sounders take the field for their preview!

7:20 p.m.: Platilla from Motagua performs his warm-up on the lawn of the Olympic stadium.

7:00 p.m.: Club line-ups

Motagua: Marlon Licona, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Franco Orego, Raúl Santos, Wesly Decas, Roberto Moreira, Omar Elvir, Diego Auzqui, Jonathan Núñez, Lucas Baldunciel Substitutes: Jonathan Rougier, Carlos Mejía, Iván López, Ángel López, Diego Rodríguez, Jesse Moncada, Cristopher Meléndez

Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei, Xavier Arreaga, Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidiaz, Nicolás Lodeiro, Albert Rusnak, Jordan Morris, Alexander Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Yeimar Gómez, Obed Vargas. Substitutes: Stefan Cleveland, Nouhou Tolo, Fredy Montero, Reed Baker, Leo Chu, Jackson Ragen, Joe Hafferty