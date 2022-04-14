Motagua recipe thrashed and leaves a Marathon on the verge of elimination

Motagua confirmed its improvement this Wednesday afternoon in San Pedro Sula after beating Marathón 3-0 in a duel corresponding to matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022 of the Honduran National League. The Eagles took flight for the second time at the hands of “La Tota” Medina since on the previous date they beat the Lobos of the UPN 2-0, With this victory, Motagua is consolidated in fourth place in the standings with 21 points taking an important step to be in the league.

For Marathón it was a severe setback and with this loss Manuel Keosseián’s team stagnated in eighth place in the standings with 17 units. The purslane team is on the verge of being unable to aspire to the playoffs and with three games to go they need a combination of results to enter the big party. After the end of the actions, some club supporters who arrived at the Yankel Rosenthal stadium expressed their discomfort against the squad.

Actions Despite high temperatures in San Pedro Sula, Marathón and Motagua offered a nice game in the first half. The greens were better than the blues in the first half, but they weren’t fine in front of the goal and to that was added that they were lucky enough to hit a total of three balls to the post, all of them from the talented Argentine Juan Vieira. To this is added that they could not count on players who are usually starters due to injury, the case of defenders Braian Molina and Bryan Barrios, in addition to midfielder Isaac Castillo. The local team had the first approaches with headers from Allans Vargas and Mikel Santo, the latter was improvised by Keosseián by placing him as a winger on the right wing. At minute 21, Argentine midfielder Juan Vieyra took a free kick and unfortunately for him the ball hit the post. By little and surprises the goalkeeper Marlon Licona of the visit. Marathón continued to focus on the attack and at 32 minutes Elmer Güity went on the attack and upon entering the area he made a right hand that goalkeeper Licona was able to stop with his foot. Motagua responded a minute later with a left footed shot from midfielder Jesse Moncada.

In minute 36, Juan Vieyra appeared again and this time after receiving an assist from Santiago Córdoba he took a powerful right hand and once again hit the post. In the final stretch of the first half, the Blues reacted with shots from Roberto Moreira and Óscar García in minutes 40 and 42. It was the warning for the second half. Complement Motagua was a true cyclone in the complementary part and it happened to the green team in its own lair. Paraguayan Roberto Moreira appeared at 56 minutes when the blue team needed him most. Midfielder Jonathan Núñez raised a cross into the area and there the Guarani striker got up between the defenders to slightly deflect the ball with his head.

The ball got out of the hands of purslane goalkeeper Denovan Torres, what more can I do to avoid Motagüense’s goal. Manuel Keosseián immediately moved the board by making three changes. He entered Frelys López, Edwin Solani and Mayorquín, removing Santiago Córdoba, Lucas Campana and Víctor Berríos. This did not work for him and ended up weighing him down.

“La Tota Medina” responded to the Uruguayan by letting Carlos Mejía enter in the 73rd minute and he would be key in settling the clash with a brace. In the 75th minute, the Greens were left with ten after the correct expulsion of Mikel Santos for committing a foul on Iván López when the speedy striker left alone in heads-up play. The sampedrano team could have tied it since at 77 minutes the Argentine Juan Vieyra took a whiplash from a free kick and once again the ball hit the post. Unbelievable but true, three player shots that hit the horizontal. In 1984, respite came for Motagua. Carlos Mejía brilliantly executed a free kick that went into the back of the net. The same skillful left-hander would score again in the 92nd minute and the hubbub was present during the visit. Clausura 2022 of the National League will not have activity this weekend and will return until Wednesday, April 19.