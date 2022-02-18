Motagua seeks to strike the first blow against the Seattle Sounders in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions

2022-02-17
Motagua kicks off a new adventure in the Concacaf Champions League tonight against the Seattle Sounders in the Round of 16.
The team led by Diego Vázquez seeks to make a first blow in the series in the first leg to go into the second leg with an advantage on the aggregate score.
Motagua and its great challenge against MLS clubs in Concacaf tournaments
For the match Concacaf did not authorize the public and closed the National Stadium to the Blues after the throwing of objects last December in the Concacaf League final against Communications.
Motagua will not have the support of their fans, but they will be looking for a positive result. However, to get to victory they must overcome a harsh “fatherhood” of the MLS teams on them.
The Cyclone only has one win in 10 games. The first duel with a team from the United States for the Concacaf tournaments was against the NY Freedoms in 1983. The catracho club won at home 2-1.
Since then they have not smiled again in the rest of the games they have played. In the history they have six losses, one win and two draws.
For its part, Seattle Sounders does not have a pleasant memory of Honduran teams, since in the 2022 edition it was eliminated by Pedro Troglio’s Olimpia.
Motagua seeks to surprise and cut paternity against MLS teams
The first leg match will be this Thursday at the Olympic Stadium at 8:06 p.m. and will be broadcast on the sports network ESPN, Fox Sports and TVC.
Likely lineups:
Motagua: Jonathan Rougier; Omar Elvir, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos; Juan Delgado, Jonathan Nunez, Jesse Moncada, Lucas Buldunciel; Angel Tejeda and Roberto Moreira.
Coach: Diego Vazquez.
Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei; Kevin Leeddam, Shane O’Neill, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Jordy Delem, Cristian Roldan, Joevin Jones, Justin Dhillon; Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidíaz.
Coach: Brian Schmetzer.
Hour: 8:06 PM
Transmit: ESPN, Fox Sports and TVC
Stadium: Olympic
Referee: Luis Enrique Santander (Mexico).