Motagua thrashes Vida and leaves the ticket to the semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2022 sentenced

Motagua has put a foot and a half in the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament after beating Vida (0-3) this Wednesday in the first leg of the playoff, at the Municipal Ceibeño stadium.

We have to be careful with Hernán ‘La Tota’ Medina’s team. An orderly first half and an effective complement were enough for them to sweep away the coconut palms, leaving the series practically sentenced.

The order in the mark, the pressure to recover the lost balls and the offensive variants, made him hit the key, taking advantage of the rival’s defensive errors.

The blues started by wasting a nice opportunity. Roberto Moreira missed a penalty kick after a foul by goalkeeper Celio Valladares on Iván ‘El Chino’ López just starting the game.

The match was quite eventful, with unfair entries and bad arbitration by Alex Morazán from the capital, who forgave Marcelo Santos and Juan Delgado from Motagua the red card; In addition, a clear penalty in favor of the coconut trees was not sanctioned when Marcelo Pereira knocked down Carlos Argueta when he entered the area.

We can certainly mention a key player in the first half; the goalkeeper Valladares who fulfilled after supplying the stellar Roberto ‘Pipo’ López who was suspended.

Licona had few actions in the game, just a shot from Bernárdez that was controlled without problems. On the other side, he saved the penalty action missed by Moreira, Valladares had little activity in the first half of a hard-fought game.

THE BLUE PARTY

‘La Tota’ Medina moved the board. He gave admission to Walter Martínez and Carlos Mejía. Already with them, dominating the ball was better.

‘El Chino’ López opened the scoring with a left-footed shot from outside the area that was impossible for goalkeeper Valladares in the 50th minute.

The coconut defense failed. The blues took possession of the ball. Now it was Marcelo Santos who joined the attack and after a set piece play, he was enabled by Denil Maldnado to sign the second at 72 ‘.

Already at the close of the match, Jessé Moncada entered from the left to pick up a ball that was left bouncing and sentenced the game.

-MATCH SHEET:

0 – LIFE: 1 Celio Valladares, 3 Henry Figueroa (8 Denis Meléndez, min.26), 4 Juan Pablo Montes, 15 Michael Osorio, 20 Marcos Velásquez, 6 Roger Sanders, 14 Carlos Argueta, 39 Johan Centeno (7 Patryck Ferreira, min.61) 29 Anthony García (24 Santiago Espinoza, min.61), 32 Marvin Bernárdez and 9 Rafael Agámez (11 Juan Contreras, min.75).

Trainer: Fernando Mira (BY).

3 – MOTAGUA: 25 Marlon Licona, 12 Marcelo Santos, 5 Marcelo Pereira, 2 Denil Maldonado, 17 Wesly Decas, 16 Héctor Castellanos (27 Óscar García, min. 62), 32 Jonathan Núñez (34 Lucas Baldunciel, min. 85), 23 Juan Ángel Delgado (8 Walter Martínez, min. 69), 22 Jesse Moncada, 7 Iván López (4 Carlos Mejía, min. 69) and 21 Roberto Moreira (26 Josué Villafranca, min. 85).

Trainer: Hernan Medina (ARG).

Town: Ceiba

Stadium: Municipal Ceibeño

Referee: Alex Morazán (Teg.).