Motagua tied with Vida and secured their presence in the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament

Motagua did not suffer any complications in the decisive match of the playoffs and equalized goalless against Vida. The Blues advance to the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament with the 3-0 result they achieved in the first leg in La Ceiba.

In this way, Motagua is placed in the semis where Olimpia was waiting, whom it will face in an exciting derby at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.

The coconut team was forced to look for the rival goal and they did so in the first half with two clear chances on offense, while the local team held on without problems.

Marvin ‘La Flecha’ Bernárdez burned the hands of goalkeeper Marlon Licona with a strong left foot, in the 17th minute.

Then, in minute 28, Bernárdez approached again with a shot from the right inside the area and the ball hit the horizontal, drowning out the Reds’ goal cry.

The Blue Cyclone leveled the actions for the second part, with the tranquility of the management of the marker. Josué Villafranca got tired of failing in front of Roberto ‘Pipo’ López’s goal.

Vida ended up playing with 10 men due to the expulsion of right back Carlos Argueta for a double warning, seeing the second yellow card after a slap to the face by Carlos Mejía.

Fernando Mira’s coconut trees left with their heads held high and in pain for failing in the first duel where the series was defined.

-DATA SHEET:

MOTAGUA: 25 Marlon Licona, 12 Marcelo Santos (3 Carlos Meléndez, min. 74), 5 Marcelo Pereira, 2 Denil, 17 Wesly Decas, 23 Juan Ángel Degado (4 Carlos Mejía, min. 46), 16 Héctor Castellanos (8 Walter Martínez, min.46), 32 Jonathan Núñez (27 Óscar García, min.46), 22 Jesse Moncada, 7 Iván López and 21 Roberto Moreira.

Trainer: Hernan Medina (ARG).

LIFETIME: 23 Roberto López, 14 Carlos Argueta, 20 Marco Velásquez, 4 Juan Pablo Montes, 17 Elison Rivas, 6 Roger Sanders (39 Johan Centeno, min.76), 8 Denis Meléndez (31 Carlos Sánchez, min.60 – Antony García, min. .89), 5 Sergio Peña, 22 Alexander Aguilar, 32 Marvin Bernárdez and 9 Rafael Agámez (7 Patryck Ferreira, min.76).

Trainer: Fernando Mira (BY).

REFEREE: Orlando Hernandez.