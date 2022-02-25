Motagua visits Seattle with the illusion of knocking out the Sounders and advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals

2022-02-24
The Motagua is measured today (9:45pm) at Seattle Sounders at LumenField with the sole objective of causing a surprise and keeping the ticket to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.
both squads tied 0-0 in the first leg played at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.
For this match, Diego Vázquez reserved his best men, so he gave them rest on Sunday in the game that drew 0-0 against UPNFM in Danlí.
“Yes, we have the chance to be in the second phase, we are very eager, excited and we hope to have a lot of realism to do it,” said the Ciclón strategist prior to the match.
The helmsmen of the Eagles were consulted about the synthetic turf of the stadium where the pass will be settled and he did not hesitate. “We must adapt quickly to the pitch, which is synthetic, and know how to counteract the ability of this team to touch and handle that surface.”
Seattle does not want to repeat the nightmare of two years ago
On the other side of the coin, in the Seattle Sounders there is also a lot of optimism and desire to sentence the key at home.
Coach Brian Schmetzer is wary of the opposition and says they have taken steps to avoid repeating the bitter elimination suffered two years ago at home to Olimpia.
“Eventually, an MLS team has to win this tournament. We try to be successful and win every tournament we play, so we play a lot here, as always. We don’t put pressure on ourselves, but it’s not pleasant to go out early in this competition; we learned that lesson two years ago (against Olimpia)”.
And he left a warning: “We will do what the Seattle Sounders always do. Play good football, attack, try to score and advance to the next round.”
Motagua will enter the round by beating the Seattle Sounders by any score. The other result that suits the catrachos is a tie with goals, by any score, this because the visiting goal is worth double.
The winner of this key will face León from Mexico in fourth, who advanced after eliminating Guastatoya from Guatemala.
The match will be played in sub-zero temperatures. The thermometer indicates for tonight in Seattle -4 degrees. We have a great match, gentlemen.