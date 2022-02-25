Motagua visits Seattle with the illusion of knocking out the Sounders and advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals

2022-02-24

The Motagua is measured today (9:45pm) at Seattle Sounders at LumenField with the sole objective of causing a surprise and keeping the ticket to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League .

both squads tied 0-0 in the first leg played at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.

For this match, Diego Vázquez reserved his best men, so he gave them rest on Sunday in the game that drew 0-0 against UPNFM in Danlí.

“Yes, we have the chance to be in the second phase, we are very eager, excited and we hope to have a lot of realism to do it,” said the Ciclón strategist prior to the match.

The helmsmen of the Eagles were consulted about the synthetic turf of the stadium where the pass will be settled and he did not hesitate. “We must adapt quickly to the pitch, which is synthetic, and know how to counteract the ability of this team to touch and handle that surface.”

Seattle does not want to repeat the nightmare of two years ago

On the other side of the coin, in the Seattle Sounders there is also a lot of optimism and desire to sentence the key at home.

Coach Brian Schmetzer is wary of the opposition and says they have taken steps to avoid repeating the bitter elimination suffered two years ago at home to Olimpia.