Motel employees are questioned. Why they lied about the security cameras.

Monterrey Mexico – The Prosecutor’s Office investigates the staff of the Nueva Castilla Motel for falsify information by assuring that the security cameras did not record the moment in which Debanhi entered the building in the early hours of April 9.

Video of Debanhi walking alone to the motel. Images of the final stretch to the cisterns are missing.

After holding a meeting with the parents of the young woman, Luis Enrique Orozco, Deputy Prosecutor of the Public Ministry, stated that an investigation has already been opened to investigate a possible crime for not providing information when the authority required it.

“The request was made to the motel staff during the search process,” Orozco explained, “this staff stated that the equipment did not record and that it only monitored.

“The DVR of said establishment was secured.

“On verifying that the cameras, contrary to what was affirmed, actually videotapedthe Public Ministry decided to give another counterpart a hearing so that he could order the start of an investigation for falsifying information in interviews given to an authority and for obstructing an investigation,” he added.

The Nueva Castilla Motel, located a few meters from the party where Debanhi attended with her friends, was secured by the authorities.

