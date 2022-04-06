Mother: Cansu Dere, the Turkish beauty queen turned actress | Anne Turkey | Turkish soap operas | Unfaithful | actresses | Soap Opera Actors | Turkish actors nnda nnlt | FAME

Cansu Dere She is one of the most prominent actresses in her native Turkey, a country where she has starred in several soap operas that have led her to international fame, after they crossed its borders. Although, in various nations her face is known for roles such as Zeynep in “Mother” and Asya in “Unfaithful”Few know that, years ago, she was a beauty queen.

Yes, just as you read it, before this actress, born in Ankara on October 14, 1980, became a star on the small screen, she won a beauty contest; Although she was the representative of her country, a powerful reason did not allow her to go to the Miss Universe contest.

Next, we tell you about the actress’s passage through beauty pageants, why she did not travel to represent her country and how she came to the world of entertainment.

The members of Cansu Dere’s family are immigrants from Greece and Bulgaria (Photo: @cihanalpgiray / Instagram)

THE QUEEN OF TURKEY CANSU DERE

In Turkey, the face of Cansu Dere is well known, but not precisely for having participated in Ottoman productions, but much earlier, since she was a beauty queen.

Cansu Dere was first a model

Cansu Dere spent her childhood and adolescence in Izmir until she was 18 years old, when she moved to Istanbul, where she studied Archaeology. As soon as a fashion entrepreneur saw her, he invited her to belong to her modeling agency; and although she initially refused because she wanted to continue her thing in college, when they told her that this could lead her to participate in the most important beauty event in her country, she changed her mind. This is how she learned everything about the world of catwalks from scratch.

Cansu Dere posing at the screening of the film “Inside Out” at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southeastern France, on May 18, 2015 (Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP)

Miss Turkey

It was the year 2000 in which Cansu Dere decided to present herself to Miss Turkey, where she managed to be a finalist and was chosen to represent her country in Miss Universe. Although she had prepared, she was unable to compete; not because she didn’t want to, but for other reasons.

During the years 2002 and 2003, Cansu Dere paraded in important fashion catwalks in Paris (Photo: @ tameryilmaz1 / Instagram)

Why didn’t Cansu Dere represent Turkey at Miss Universe 2000?

The reason why Cansu Dere did not represent Turkey in Miss Universe 2000 was because her nation had a tense relationship with Cyprus, the country where the pageant was organized. Although the Turkish government initially prohibited her from traveling to the beauty event, she gave her an option: to go through North Cyprus, which at that time was prohibited for any visitor.

Despite this, the Turkish competition committee organized everything for him to travel to Athens; however, the day before she left, the government refused to let her go for “political reasons”.

The actress has joined the cast of five movies for the big screen (Photo: Cansu Dere / Instagram)

A disappointment that lasted very little

Although the refusal of her government to participate in the beauty pageant affected her, she began to receive offers to be the image of well-known cosmetic brands in Turkey. She then traveled to France, where she consolidated her career as a model, but decided to return to her country two years later.

This is how the producers realized its potential to integrate various projects on the small and big screen. In 2004 she starred in “Metropalas” and from that moment her career began to grow. Among the soap operas that she highlights are: “Sila” (2006-2008), “Ezel” (2009-2011), “Madre” (2016-2017) and “Infiel” (2020).

The Turkish actress has earned the affection of the public for her roles on the small screen (Photo: Cansu Dere / Instagram)

WHAT IS CANSU DERE’S OTHER PROFESSION?

In addition to being a renowned actress on Turkish television, Cansu Dere studied Archaeology. In her beginnings, the artist decided to lean towards this profession, but her life took a different course.

While Cansu is completely focused on her acting career now, she wasn’t always so clear on where she wanted to go. The actor, from a family of Greek origin, was born in Ankara in 1980 and enrolled in the Archeology degree at the University of Istanbul.

It was at the age of 18 that Cansu Dere moved to Istanbul to study this profession, as he wanted to take a path dedicated to research and antiquity. He studied for two years and, in 2004, his life changed drastically. MORE DETAILS HERE