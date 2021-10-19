Mother !, Darren Aronofsky: “I got the best hate mail ever!”

Darren Aronofsky recalled with amusement the insane reactions of the most critical viewers after watching the controversial Mother!

Director Darren Aronofsky, guest in Egypt of the El Gouna Film Festival, is back to talk about thecontroversial reception received from his Mother! confessing to having received the best hate mail ever.

Mother! – Javier Bardem and Jennifer Lawrence in a photo from the film

After four years, the clamor for Mother, Darren Aronofsky’s visionary metaphor for religion, motherhood and genesis, has not yet completely subsided. The director explains it amused during the masterclass held in Egypt in which he talked about his career. The film starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer shocked audiences with its controversial depiction of violence.

“We were worried about how controversial it would be, but then when you release a movie to the world and find that there are so many angry people, you start wondering ‘Wait, what have I done?'”, Aronofsky confessed. “I’ve received some of the best hate emails ever, which is great.”

The director revealed that a particularly irritated viewer somehow found his number and texted him that they would consume more coal and devastate the planet as much as possible to spite him. “But even that, the kind of enthusiasm and passion you get from people who really understand the film, reminds you why you’re doing it.”