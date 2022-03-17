Mother dressed as a clown with her son to give her daughter one last smile

The Twitter user Carlos Spíndola, who lives in Xalapa, Veracruz, recalled last March 15, on the occasion of his mother’s birthday, the day he and his mother dressed up as clowns to give a function to his 12-year-old sister. years old, who was terminally ill at the time and died days later.

Carlos said that a few days after his sister’s birthday, the doctors had given her up after a long time of fighting a progressive disease. “It was a very hard moment, but my mother did feel that there was something to do,” said Spíndola.

Given this, the woman decided to organize a birthday party for her daughter, similar to any other children’s celebration, but to which the little girl could never attend. However, they faced a difficulty that they were soon able to solve: “since there was no money for the clowns, the disease had already consumed everything, mom, who has comedy in her veins, wrote a very funny skit and got two clown costumes ”.

A new obstacle appeared, his relatives did not want to participate in something like that in the circumstances they were going through, so Carlos came to the rescue: “I, when I was eight years old, told my mom that I would be her assistant and that’s how it was: I learned the script and I remember having acted very well”.

“My sister didn’t stop laughing during the entire skit. And I still remember how surprised she was to see that mom and I were the clowns. It was a happy day, very happy, in the midst of despair,” the Twitter user recalled.

Carlos continued: “My sister died a couple of days later with a smile on her lips. Mom invited her, until the last moment, her joy for living and the dignity of life”, and she finally reflected: “Today is mom’s birthday. I have learned so many things from her: to love life even when it hurts, especially when it hurts.”

Several users responded to his post with congratulations to his mother, such as @Yanis_Borbolla: “Congratulations to your mom, tell her that her joy of living touched my heart today and I will carry this tweet for a long time, until she learns to smile always and at all times ”.

Continue reading the story

Given the reactions that his story provoked, Carlos Spíndola commented: “I am receiving many beautiful messages for mom’s birthday tweet and all her messages, hugs and wishes, I am sending them to her. She is very excited: she has never received so many hugs. Receive lots of hugs from our family.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The last straw: two motorcyclists collide head-on while driving on an empty street