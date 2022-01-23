Mother film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot, location

The peaceful everyday life of a married couple is undermined by a stranger and his family.

It is a dramatic genre film with thriller atmospheres.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2017 and the duration is one hour and 55 minutes.

Mother film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Darren Aronofsky. Main protagonists are M.adre And Lui interpreted respectively by Jennifer Lawrence And Javier Bardem. Also in the cast Ed Harris in the role of Uhomo.

Filming took place in Canada, in particular a Montreal in the territory of Quebec.

The production is of the Protozoa Pictures in collaboration with Andes Films And B&H Film Distribution.

The original title is Mother!

Mother – plot of the film broadcast about Iris

The plot has as its protagonist a married couple who lives in a very isolated cottage in the woods of the town. The two spouses are very close to each other. And when a fire almost completely destroys their home, the wife lovingly tries to rebuild it to finally have a home worthy of the name.

The woman is literally fascinated by her husband, to the point that he carries out his every order and lives only to help him. Man considers himself a poet and indeed he is. He can also count on many fans. But in this period he is in full creative crisis.

Among the ashes of the house destroyed by the fire, the man found a crystal that he is jealously guarding, preventing his wife from touching it. He believes that a new creative vein can finally be released for him from the crystal. But this situation makes his wife tremendously jealous.

The woman feels excluded from the man’s thoughts and cannot understand how she can treat her this way after all the love she has given him.

One day a stranger arrives at their house who looks like a big fan of the poet. He begins to sing the praises of his literary activity and the poet is very proud of it. To the point that he decides to host the stranger inside his home. The constant praise he is made of could awaken the creative vein in him.

Final spoiler

The wife suffers profoundly from this new situation, also because she had been opposed to the stranger’s hospitality. But the woman’s fears increase even more when she gets home the stranger’s wife taking her children with her. The serene atmosphere of the two spouses is thus completely ruined.

Mother – the full cast

