Mother kills her pit bull while attacking her one-year-old daughter – Prensa Libre

The incident was reported on Sunday, April 24. in a community located in Pico Rivera in Los Angeles County.

A US-born mother residing in Southern California had to stabbing one of his pit bulls to save his one-year-old daughter who was being attacked by the animal.

According to the witnesses to the event, specifically the girl’s grandmother, Margaret Ann Morales, the incident began when she was in her room, and he began to hear violent sounds coming from the kitchen of his home.

When he came down immediately found her three children wrestling with two pit bulls that belonged to the family. One of her dogs bit the leg of little Ruby Ann Cervantes, so Margaret approached to open the dog’s mouth and free her granddaughter.

The second pitbull, when he was about to attack the daughter, was stabbed by the girl’s mother, Jamie Morales, with a knife which he took from the kitchen.

“It was the dog or my daughter, so I chose my daughter. I did everything I had to do to protect her, because the animal didn’t want to let her go, so I had to. I feel very bad, I had no choice, “Jamie told local media.

The family assured that the dogs belonged to the grandmother, they were 3 years old each and that she had them from the moment they were puppies. But They assured that they never imagined that these would have an aggressive reaction against them.

According to testimonies, the dogs entered the home just after bathing them and that’s when Jamie saw the dog biting her daughter’s leg. They presume that the attack occurred because the girl took one of the dog’s toys.

On Monday the 25th in the morning, little Ruby had to receive several stitches and be operated on in a hospital near the community, as he had injuries to his leg, shoulder and ankle area.

The second dog found in the area was transferred to Animal Control, and according to the statements of the family, he will be sacrificed.