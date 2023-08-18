Entertainment

Mother Mary Starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel Will Continue Filming During Hollywood Strike | glamor uk

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner
mother Mary It is one of the few films allowed by SAG-AFTRA to continue filming amid the Hollywood strike.

The reason the David Lowery-directed musical Helmet, like many of our favorite movies and television shows, doesn’t come off is because it’s a product of independent production company A24, which is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

So, with 39 independent productions, the film continues filming in Germany with one of the most impressive female line-ups we’ve seen in a long time.

Hollywood film star Anne Hathaway, acclaimed British actress Michaela Coel and Jesse Excitement Stars Hunter Schafer join the cast for the film, which will feature original songs written by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX. Wow, what a team!

The pop melodrama focuses on the story of a fictional musician (played by Hathaway) and her relationship with a famous fashion designer. i can destroy youMichela.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds‘ star Hunter Koel’s designer will play Hilda, assistant to Sam deadline,

news of mother Mary To continue with their filming commitments, it was announced last week that it is now the first time that members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are on strike since 1980, and it It is the first time that both actors and writers are on strike since 1960.

This is a big statement from the people of the film and TV world and it will have a deep impact on the rest of the people working in the industry.

Having no script or talent to get them to act means that the people behind the scenes and cameras will likely be out of work as well.

Productions Like Tim Burton Beetle Juice The sequel and film adaptation of the musical Wicked may be delayed, while large-scale shows such as stranger things, last of us And yellow jacket Already stopped filming.

