Mother of a detainee in Querétaro handed him over to the police for a fight

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.03.2022 19:18:00





After it was announced this Tuesday afternoon that the Queretaro Prosecutor’s Office had had four more people arrested involved in the row last Saturday in the Corregidora Stadiumhighlighted the history of a mother who went to deliver her son.

This Wednesday in the official account of the dependency on Twitter was published a video with statements from the mother, who talked about how she convinced her son to surrender and the feeling that overwhelms her.

“It is breaking my heart, I am undone, but there is no other way, here I am“, said.

“Yesterday they went to search my house, he was not there and the policemen told me that the best thing was that if he communicated with me, he would turn it over for the good of him and of us. He arrived and I talked to him, I told him ‘let’s go I’m going to take you to the Prosecutor’s Office’, he didn’t say anything to me and he said yes”.

To anyone who has data that serves the investigation, approach this Prosecutor’s Office. They can call 442 238 7622 and provide information anonymously. pic.twitter.com/NK8mnh9Ej4 – Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office (@fiscaliaqro) March 9, 2022

Arrested in Queretaro

The Queretaro State Prosecutor’s Office announced last monday the first 10 arrestsafter releasing 28 arrest warrants against the members of the resistance barwho participated in a fight that left 26 injured.

Injured at the Corregidora Stadium

Of the total number of injured three are serious and remain hospitalized waiting for its evolution.

What happened in the Querétaro vs Atlas game?

Last Saturday, March 05, 2022, a fight at the Corregidora Stadium during the Querétaro vs Atlas game. Around minute 60, the supporters of both teams clashed in the stands and then continued the fight until they invaded the field and the surroundings of the building.

The violence was so severe that there were several seriously injuredOne even lost an eye. In addition, the match and the rest of the duels scheduled for that weekend in Liga MX had to be suspended in all its categories.