Mother of a missing youth: “I need to find my son”

“I need to find my son, I need to know what happened to my son. I’m desperate…”.

That is the cry of Brenda Maldonado-Riverawho since last August 20 lives in despair of not knowing the whereabouts of her son, Josbriel Rivera28, who was last seen at a gas station in the municipality of Vega Baja.

“Any information, any detail, even the smallest, please contact the authorities. I need to find my son. It is very desperate. I know that the people will help me…”the woman pleaded through tears.

Josbriel, father of a five-year-old boy, was last seen at 1:34 am on August 20 at a gas station in the Algarroba neighborhood, in Vega Baja. According to her mother, then, it is assumed that she went to San Juan to look for her sentimental partner, who was attending a concert, but never came to pick her up. “Right now we do not have any data that can lead us to clarify what happened”he expressed.

For the past nine days, the family – thanks to the support of friends – has formed search groups in the hope of getting answers, since, he said, the Police have not provided information with the regularity they expected. “The Police and the Government limit you. I am desperate and if I have to spend the night in Fortaleza, if I have to spend the night in the Capitol I will do itbut I need an answer, which they are not giving me,” said Maldonado Rivera.

Josebriel Rivera. (Supplied)

The parent maintained that it is she – like Josbriel’s father – who constantly calls the Police in search of information. Sometimes, she added, they are the ones who share with the Uniformed data that comes to her knowledge for investigation.

“I understand that the Police do not have the resources, but they do not have the sensitivity of a call, at least daily, saying: ‘I have information, I don’t have it, Mrs. Brenda Isabel, but we are still searching.’ I think they would be words of encouragement, ”she said, for her part, Vivian Maldonado RoblesFriend of the family.

In response to the request for The New Day, Lieutenant José Ayalapresident of the Puerto Rico Warning Committee, indicated -in written expressions- that, although they already have the regulations mandated by law, the specialized team of the Uniformada works on the identification of mechanisms that allow them to differentiate the Ashanti Alert from the other already existing notices and thus “avoid duplicity and creating confusion for the citizens”.

In the midst of his pain, Maldonado Rivera called today for the implementation of the “Enabling Law to implement the Ashanti Alert Plan”signed by the governor Peter Pierluisi on May 12 of last year, but which remains inactive, denounced the representative Edgardo Feliciano Sanchez. In fact, the alert was not used in Josbriel’s disappearance.

“It is unfortunate that the Police Bureau today is not complying with this law and we have families suffering the disappearance of a loved one. This was created with the sole purpose of saving lives and that our families do not suffer”, Feliciano Sánchez denounced the mechanism.

The Ashanti Law must be activated in an expeditious manner by the Police Bureau in the face of reports of persons over 18 years of age who are missing and whose safety is compromised, even as a result of a kidnapping. The alert must be disseminated as soon as possible -once the complaint has been filed- and repeatedly following the guidelines of the Emergency Alert System.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) must make electronic posters available (billboards) located on public roads for issuing the alert. This is not happening either. “If today this law had been in action, perhaps this mother would not be going through this pain,” said Feliciano Sánchez.

Josbriel’s family has placed images of the young man with his data and information from the authorities through billboards located on PR-22 and PR-2, but it is an initiative that they have managed to pay for thanks to the help of friends, despite the provisions of the law.

The legislator explained that on June 24 he sent a letter to the secretary of the Department of Public Security (DSP), Alexis Torresdenouncing the breach of the statute and, to date, has not received a response. “The Pink Alert worked and recently the life of a woman from Caguas was saved, so if it had worked as God intended, perhaps this mother who is here would not be suffering what she is suffering”, asserted the popular representative about the mechanism that is used during disappearances or kidnappings of women.

“This should not wait, this should not even be in a drawer, because this is not a whim, this is a necessity in society”pointed out Maldonado Robles.

The Assistant Commissioner for Criminal Investigations, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Rivera, assured that they have kept the family abreast of “every movement” including some of the searches. However, she said that she would communicate with the director of the CIC of Vega Baja, so that he sits down “again” with the family.

“As a security entity we have done everything to our credit within that environment, that is, look for videos of where he was lately. Efforts were made to track the cell phone calls of the young man, he went out on a site, but it was a weed. He searched for himself, efforts were made, but nothing could be obtained and the car does not appear either, ”he indicated in an interview with this medium.

Addressed as to whether there is any clue that they are investigating, the lieutenant colonel indicated that “there is information that I cannot disclose because it is part of the investigation and we have to corroborate it.” He added that they occupied the footage of the security cameras where the young man could have traveled.

At the time of his disappearance, Rivera Maldonado was wearing a hoodie red, a torn blue denim and white sneakers. She was driving a gray Infinity car that had a dent in the doors on the right side. The license plate of the vehicle is: VAT 029.

If you have any information about this case, you can call the confidential Police line at 787-343-2020 or the Manatí Criminal Investigations Corps (CIC) at 787-854-2020.