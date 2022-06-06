Mother of famed producer dies in murder-suicide

Twitter Leslie Joanne Wayne, Metro Boomin’s mother.

Leslie Joanne Wayne, the mother of rap producer Metro Boomin, has died in a murder-suicide in Georgia.

According to TMZ, she was killed by her husband, who is not Metro Boomin’s father. The name of Leslie Joanne Wayne’s husband was not released.

Metro Boomin is a big name in the rap world. An article in Fader reported this about Metro Boomin: “These days, Metro is about as famous as a rap producer. It’s a strange phenomenon that happens from time to time: Suddenly, the sound of a person permeates and dominates the music.

Metro Boomin has made no secret of the fact that he was very close with his mother. “My first and greatest blessing is my mom. Smart, strong, beautiful inside and out and full of faith. How could she not win! #blessingnamedleslie ❤️”, he tweeted in 2017.

This is what you need to know:

Wayne’s husband took his own life after murdering her

Prayers up for Metro Boomin 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 5, 2022

Producer Juicy J. was among the people who offered prayers to Metro Boomin.

TMZ reported that the murder occurred on Friday, June 3, 2022. Wayne’s spouse later took his own life. It is unclear where the murder-suicide occurred or the details of it. However, the production company’s representative confirmed his death to TMZ.

A woman wrote on the Cardinal Ritter College Prep Family Facebook page and alleged:

“CRCP family, hug the family of Leslie Joanne Wayne (class of 88), mother of producer Metro Boomin and sister of Lisa Henderson, 86. 😢😢❤️❤️ St. Louis native Leslie Joanne Wayne was shot and killed by her husband in Atlanta, Georgia. According to authorities, they arrived at her residence and found her and her husband dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Atlanta police later confirmed that it was a murder-suicide.”

Heavy contacted Atlanta police public affairs to confirm that information. The TMZ report did not provide details or a specific location for the murder-suicide, but said it occurred near Atlanta. Online records show that Wayne owned a $1.2 million home in Tyrone, Georgia. That is located 30 minutes from Atlanta. Heavy has also contacted the Tyrone Police Department.

According to Fader, Metro Boomin’s real name is Leland Tyler Wayne. “My mom wanted to give me a name where no matter what she wanted to do, she could do it. An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne,” he told Fader, which reported that the producer described his mother as a “caring and protective woman, whose support and care know no bounds.”

Kulture Hub reported that his mother was taking him from St. Louis to Atlanta “while Metro was still in high school so he could collaborate with artists on the Atlanta scene.”

Metro Boomin has called his mother his “biggest inspiration”

Metro Boomin has written about his mother on social media. In 2020, public a tribute for Mother’s Day on Twitter, writing: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the queens who help keep the 🌍 going. This queen here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life. ❤️❤️❤️”.

“Happy Birthday Mom! My biggest inspiration! Enjoy your new stage! #LESLIETIME,” she wrote on Twitter in December 2019.

He told Fader that he was influenced by his mother’s music collection growing up in St. Louis, Missouri.

“From her mother’s collection, she had heard everything from MC Lyte and Ice Cube to Yo Yo Ma and Faith Hill,” the site reported. He added that he announced that he wanted to be a producer so that his mother would “take it seriously.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queens out there who help keep the 🌍 go round. This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6RS7BqoQ7 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 10, 2020

He got a big break when “a recording engineer named Caveman” gave his music to OJ da Juiceman, who invited Metro to Atlanta, Fader reported.

“I came home from work and he was waiting for me, ready for a business meeting,” Metro Boomin’s mom said in that article. “He had a green folder with information on all the people he wanted to work with. He printed it off the internet and left the folder with me overnight so I could review it. He was so prepared!”.

Spanish translation of the original Heavy.com note.