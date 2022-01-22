mother of her children against fate

Alessio Boni, let’s find out some details about the actor’s private life: who is his wife and who are his children.

Among the actors most appreciated by the Italian public there is certainly Alessio Boni, born in Bergamo in 1966, who after living in America has been able to carve out an important role in the Italian entertainment world. There are many films that see him as protagonist: from The Tourist, with Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, to the latest experiences in Caliber 9 and Yara. Let’s find out more about the actor’s private life, who his wife is and who his children are.

Read also: Giuliana De Sio, who is her ex boyfriend: very young

Alessio Boni: who are the wife and children

Alessio Boni’s partner is called Nina Verdelli. Born in 1985, she is currently 37 years of age. He is of Italian origin but before settling in Milan, where he lives, he spent a long time in New York, where he probably studied. By profession she is a journalist and writer. She is a daughter of art, her parents are two very famous journalists, Carlo Verdelli and Cipriana Dall’Orto. Alessio Boni and his partner Nina met in 2016, perhaps for work reasons, attending shared environments.

The two became parents on March 22, 2020, thus facing the pregnancy in full explosion of the pandemic from Covid-19, giving birth to little Lorenzo against the fate and difficulties of the lockdown. Last July, the woman announced that she was pregnant again, with the couple having a second child.

Alessio Boni said that Nina was very important in his life, because she saved him from a very difficult moment. The man admitted that he lived a sick love that tormented him for a long time. The man has lived through very difficult moments, unable even to work and leave the house, obsessed with the end of a relationship that he could not overcome. Thanks to the help of his mother, Boni was able to understand the danger of the situation, but the balance returned only thanks to Nina, who changed his life, by his own admission, and allowed him to believe again in the love and crown their union with the joy of becoming a father not once, but twice with the woman’s second pregnancy at the point of arrival.

We are on Google News: all news on the show CLICK HERE