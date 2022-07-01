Mother of Homero Zamorano speaks about the tragedy of the 53 dead immigrants in Texas | Univision 45 Houston KXLN
Houston Texas. – The mother of Homer Zamoranoaccused of being the driver of the truck where they found 53 dead immigrants in San Antonio, spoke with Univision 45.
Mrs asked not to reveal his identity for security and agreed to the interview to talk about what happened on June 27 in San Antonio.
“If I had him in front of me, I would slap him. Y why did you do it, why? You had never done something like this”, would be the first words that this mother said to her son who is in the custody of the authorities.
Zamorano he has a long criminal record dating back to 1990, which made it possible to find the family that is immersed in questions and anger at what happened.
The suspect’s mother said she knew that her son was in bad stepsbut not at the level of trafficking of undocumented immigrants.
“I always told him: don’t bring your people to where I live. What you do is your problem. If they lock you up, do not look for me and if you are looking for me, just tell me where you are, “he said.
Zamorano, according to his mother, had a nomadic life, he did not have a fixed place of residence. “Sometimes he was in Florida, in New York, New Jersey, here in Houston, Baytown, Pasadena,” he said.
Police photos show a file extensive criminal with misdemeanors in different Texas counties including: possession of marijuana, trespassing, and refusing to identify yourself to a law enforcement officer.
Zamorano Now Facing Federal Immigrant Smuggling Charges undocumented that ended in deaths.
According to a document from the United States Department of Justice to which Univision 45 had access, if found guilty in a federal court trial, Homero Zamorano could face sentence of death or life imprisonment.
What to do to save immigrants in a trailer?
Silvia Mintz, an immigration lawyer, explains that the important thing is to call the authorities if we are in the presence of such a situation. “The lives of these undocumented immigrants may be in danger,” she told Univision 45.
Despite the fact that immigrants appear to be in “good” health, it is important to notify the authorities because their relatives may be victims of extortion.
“Don’t take any chances, don’t be fooled. These traffickers are telling stories that are not true,” Mintz said.