Mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt, adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie, reappears and gives her opinion on the actress

The family that formed Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is one of the most famous in the middle of the show, because she stole the spotlight by adopt multiple children from a very young age.

Such is the case of Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, The former couple’s adopted daughter, who came into the life of the star just six months after being born in 2005.

After several of being part of the family of actors, now comes the real mother from Zahara to reveal why He decided to give her up for adoption.

In accordance with Mentewab Dawit LebisoZahara’s mother, revealed to the agency Reuters that she became pregnant when she was a teenager, since she suffered from rape.

“He pulled out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream. He raped me and then disappeared,” she told the agency.

Likewise, he indicated that until now he was able to reveal this information, since the community to which he belongs “rape is considered tabooeven if it were by force.”

For what it feels like now grateful to the Hollywood stars for having adopted her daughter, originally from Ethiopia, and giving her a chance.

“I never refused the adoption of my daughter by Angelina Jolie. I think my daughter is very lucky being adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you all the luck in the world,” she declared.

In addition, she gave her opinion on Jolie’s motherhood towards her daughter: “She has been more of a mother to her than me. She has been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean i don’t miss her”.

She even revealed that she knows about her daughter thanks to what they say about her in the news or what one of her brothers tells her: “the only way she has to know how her daughter has grown is through the media, like like the information sent to him by one of his brothers who lives in the United States”.

Sadly, he also recounted the moment when he had to separate from his daughter, well the baby was On the verge of death. “She was left malnourished and was not even able to cry. I was desperate and decided to walk away, instead of seeing my girl dying.”

At the time of her pregnancy, Mentewab went to another part of the country, because her family kicked her out. After the baby was born, she returned home and her mother recommended giving her up for adoption.

