mother !: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with Jennifer Lawrence







Established as one of the most original and disturbing directors of the new millennium, Darren Aronofsky has over the years created authentic masterpieces such as Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler And The black Swan. His cinema is characterized in particular by a series of recurring elements, including the wound, obsession and isolation of the human being. In 2017 he then brought the film into competition at the Venice Film Festival madre! (here the review), currently his latest and one of the richest in symbols, metaphors and meanings. To date, together with The Fountain – The tree of life, is one of his most ambitious and complex projects.

Written in the space of a few days while he was in the grip of a fever, Aronofsky has built a story that is the container of a series of extremely universal and current themes. If the film is a great allegory of the relationship between Mother Nature and God, a series of events and episodes follow one another in the house where the story takes place, ranging from biblical references to the violence and brutality of contemporary migratory processes. mother! it thus becomes a layered tale about humanity, its role in the world and its historical drifts.

Since its first screening, the film has sharply divided critics and audiences, arousing conflicting opinions. This fits perfectly in the will of the director, whose goal has always been to stir people up. With mother! he succeeds perfectly, creating an amazing work just to be seen as a whole. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Below you will be able to find details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

mother !: the plot of the film

The film tells of a married couple who live in an old farmhouse in the middle of the woods. The house, destroyed by a fire, was rebuilt with love and devotion by mother, a woman who lives to help and serve her husband, a highly respected poet who is going through a profound creative crisis. Despite being devoted to her husband, the woman begins to feel a kind of jealousy for his creative obsession, feeling excluded from the thoughts of the man she loves and idolizes. In particular, she would like to closely observe a mysterious crystal that man keeps and prevents her from touching.

On what seemed like any other day, a stranger knocks on the door who claims to be a big fan of the poet. The latter, regardless of his wife’s protests, decides to host the stranger because his ego is nourished by the compliments and attentions of the mysterious man. Seeing herself pushed aside, his wife suffers deeply. Furthermore, his fears grow with the arrival of the stranger’s wife and the intrusive children who destroy the relaxed atmosphere of the house. What appeared to be harmless guests turn out to be only the beginning of much more serious and unexpected upheavals.

mother !: the cast of the film

To play the role of the protagonist, the mother of the house, there is the actress Jennifer Lawrence. At the time the director’s companion, she devoted herself entirely to the character and the film, giving life to what is now considered one of her best performances. Lawrence then contributed a lot to the construction of the character and it was she who suggested that he was always barefoot, thus underlining his further connection with the house and the earth. However, the set was not easy for her. The emotional involvement developed in fact led her to suffer from stress and hyperventilation, leading her to take a year off after the completion of these shots.

Next to her, in the role of her husband the poet, there is instead the Oscar winner Javier Bardem. The Spanish actor immediately accepted to participate in the film, declaring himself extremely impressed by the depth of the story and the unique experience that the set promised to be. The actors then appear in the film Ed Harris And Michelle Pfeiffer in the roles of man and woman hosted at the house where the film takes place. Pfeiffer admitted that she didn’t fully understand the script, but accepted because she was fascinated by her character. Brothers Domhnall Gleeson And Brian Gleeson they interpret the two children of the couple of guests, while they also appear later Kristen Wiig as the herald and Jovan Adepo in those of the cupbearer.

mother !: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can watch or review the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. mother! it is in fact available in the catalog of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Tim Vision And Amazon Prime Video. To see it, depending on the platform chosen, just subscribe or rent the single film. This will allow you to use this for a comfortable home viewing. It should be noted that in case of rental only, the title will be available for a certain time limit, within which it will be necessary to view it. The film will also be televised on the day Friday 9 July at 21:15 On the canal Italy 2.

