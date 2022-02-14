mother sentenced to 16 months “for lack of protection”

A mother was sentenced to 16 months for “not having protected” her two-year-old son, killed by her partner in 2020 while she was at work. At the center of this tragic story is Rebecca Hogue, 29. The event happened in Oklahoma, in the United States.

Rebecca found her dead son on New Year’s Day 2020. Trent, the companion, on the other hand, had disappeared. Four days later, police found his body in the Wichita Mountains. It would be suicide. In a nearby tree an inscription was found: “Rebecca is innocent”. According to the coroner who handled the case, Ryder died of blunt force trauma. “I was so proud to have such a beautiful, strong, intelligent and healthy baby. The only thing that has given me some peace over these two years is that the man who did this is dead, ”Hogue said, according to the BBC, which cites the Norman Transcript.

Several women’s rights groups have been involved in Rebecca’s case. Under Oklahoma state law, parents who do not “protect their children” can be charged with the same crimes as the offender.





