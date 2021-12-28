Mother Teresa of Calcutta’s organization will no longer be able to receive foreign funding

The Indian government, led by the nationalist and Hindu Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has refused to renew the license that allows the Missionaries of Charity, the Catholic organization founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta in India in 1950, to obtain foreign funding. Hindu nationalists accused the Missionaries, one of the most well-known Catholic organizations in the world, of using their charitable activities and assistance to the poor to convert them to Christianity.

The Indian Interior Ministry announced that it had not renewed the license on Christmas Day, claiming it observed some “negative elements” in the organization’s request, without providing further details. The government then clarified that the organization’s current accounts fed by funds from abroad were not frozen: a news that had circulated due to a Twitter comment of the prime minister of West Bengal – the state where Calcutta is located -, who said she was “shocked” by the decision.

The Missionaries of Charity denied they want to convert people to Christianity. In a statement released on Monday, however, they said they will not use any accounts that have received funds from abroad “until the matter is resolved.”

Mother Teresa was born in 1910 in Skopje, North Macedonia, and worked for years in contact with the poor of Calcutta, where she founded the organization of the Missionaries of Charity, which includes various congregations. For her widely celebrated works in India, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 and was proclaimed a saint in 2016, 19 years after her death.

Nonetheless, over the years, Mother Teresa was at the center of an extensive debate, fueled by those who accused her of having a “cult of death and suffering” “, of being an” ally of the global status quo “and of being close to ambiguous characters, such as former Haitian dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier and controversial American millionaire Charles Keating.

– Read also: Criticism of Mother Teresa of Calcutta