Mother, the Turkish soap opera starring Cansu Dere and Berkay Ateş before Unfaithful | Anne Turkey | FAME

Cansu Dere and Berkay Ates have been reunited. The actors who play Asya and Aras in the telenovela “Unfaithful” have worked together again after almost six years, when they shared a recording set six years ago in the Turkish fiction “Mother”.

MORE INFORMATION: Berkay Ateş, actor who plays Aras, will he leave the soap opera “Unfaithful”?

Aras appears in the second season of “Sadakatsiz”, the Turkish name for “Unfaithful”, as a new love interest for the doctor, whom he meets when he has an accident and she helps him. His closeness to Asya and the unconditional support he gives her are details that fans have loved, but Volkan does not like him, who cannot contain his jealousy.

Berkay Ateş, however, has not always been a good man in fiction. And it is that, when they shared roles in the successful melodrama “Mother”, the actor was a ruthless man and the antagonist of Cansu Dere. He knows more about this Ottoman success.

MORE INFORMATION: The reaction of Cansu Dere, actress of “Infiel” when she heard her voice in Spanish

WHAT IS MADRE ABOUT, THE TELENOVELA STARRED BY CANSU DERE AND BERKAY ATEŞ?

Cansu Dere and Berkay Ateş worked together in the moving and successful Turkish soap opera “Madre” (“Anne”, in its original language), which began broadcasting in October 2016.

The production stars Cansu Dere in the role of Zeynep and the small actress Beren Gökyıldız, who plays Melek. This time Berkay Ateş had a villainous role. He was Cengiz Yıldız, the girl’s heartless stepfather.

“Mother” is the Turkish soap opera starring petite actress Beren Gökyıldız and Cansu Dere (Photo: MF Yapım)

The drama tells the story of Zeynep, a young substitute teacher who, upon learning that one of her seven-year-old students, Melek, is being abused by her family and is being abandoned, decides to take her away and start a new life with her, becoming her new mother.

The Ottoman drama has not only managed to conquer the public in Turkey, but also in countries such as the United States, Chile, Argentina and Peru.

What does Berkay Ateş say about the reunion?

Berkay Ate has been happy to be able to reunite with Cansu in the successful Turkish series, “Unfaithful”. The actor recently published through his Instagram account an image in which he is seen in the company of the protagonist of Mother and other actors of the new series, such as Volkan and Derin.

Turkish actor Berkay Ateş plays Aras in the soap opera “Unfaithful” (Photo: Berkay Ateş / Instagram)

WHO IS BERKAY ATEŞ?

The actor Berkay Ateş was born on February 19, 1987, in the city of Istanbul (Turkey). He is the son of Malatya and Ardahan.

Since his adolescence he showed great talent for the world of acting and after completing his basic studies he dedicated himself to studying at the Mimar Sinan University of Fine Arts where he managed to obtain his degree in theater studies.

When he was 21 years old, he was able to officially debut in the world of acting with the movie “Yarım Kalan Mucize”. She also participated in some works on television and theater.

The actor Berkay Ateş plays the character Aras in the soap opera “Unfaithful”. (Photo: Berkay Ateş / Instagram)

Currently, Berkay Ateş is considered one of the best actors of his generation and many say that he has a promising future in the world of acting.

On a personal note, the actor really enjoys spending time with his family. It is so that on his Instagram you can see photographs of his mother and with his son with whom he shares beautiful moments. Friends are not left aside by the actor, because they are also part of his life and he has a very special hobby and that is playing soccer.

WHO IS CANSU DERE?

Cansu Dere was born in Ankara on October 14, 1980, making the Turkish actress 41 years old in 2021. At first, her career was planned to be different, because she studied Archeology at Istanbul University. She studied for two years and, in 2004, her life changed drastically.

In this way, Dere planned to study and become an archaeologist until a modeling agency invited her to participate in Miss Turkey, in 2000, and she came in third place among the finalists. She began to work in important firms but acting was another opportunity that she did not miss in 2004.

His career has been shaped by the television productions “Madre”, “Ezel”, “Sila”, “Alacakaranlik”, “Güz Yangini”, “Ferhat ile sirin”, among others. In 2018, she received an award from Yıldız Technical University for Best Actress for her work in “Sahsiyet”. While, now, thanks to her interpretation of season 1 of “Unfaithful”, she has been awarded in the same category during 2021.

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “MOTHER”

Cansu Dere as Zeynep Güneş.

Vahide Perçin as Gönül Aslan.

Beren Gökyıldız as Melek Akçay/Turna Güneş.

Serhat Teoman as Sinan Demir.

Gonca Vuslateri as Şule Akçay.

Berkay Ateş as Cengiz Yıldız.

Gülenay Kalkan as Cahide Güneş.

Can Nergis as Ali Arhan.

Şükrü Türen as Arif.

Alize Gördüm as Gamze Güneş.

Ahsen Eroğlu as Duru Güneş.

Umut Yiğit Vanlı as Sarp.

Onur Dikmen as Rifat.

Erdi Bolat as Ramo.

Ali Sureyya as Mert.

Meral Çetinkaya as Mrs. Zeynep Aslan.