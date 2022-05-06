Mother there are only ten and Netflix will attest to this this weekend

Without wishing to be a party pooper, let’s face it: many holidays are business excuses. Of course, we do not question the sincere spirit of many children when it comes to honoring their mothers. But the question remains whether we should allow them only once a year or if it should rather be a constant fact. And to help you reflect, Netflix offers you a list of movies that address the issue of motherhood.

As we want to cover different aspects of the mother figure, we have chosen different types of mothers: the forced ones, the affectionate ones, the obsessive ones, the imperfect ones, the selfless ones. Anyway, look at them and see if any of them look like yours.

“Stay by me”

In 1998 this wonderful film was released that only revitalizes itself over time. It doesn’t matter if you’ve seen it hundreds of times or if it’s the first time, it’s always moving. And it couldn’t be for less when you have Susan Sarandon, Julia Roberts and Ed Harris.

Jackie Harrison (Sarandon) is a divorced woman who must share custody of her children with both her ex (Harris) and his partner, who is played by a young and beautiful Roberts. A hard blow that she must deal with. But it will be harder to voluntarily give up the love of her children upon learning that she is suffering from terminal cancer.

In this way, it is impossible not to feel empathy for a character who does not allow adversity to bring her down. If you have been under a rock all these years you can remedy it with your Netflix screen.

“The most difficult choice”

Do mothers love all their children equally? This is a question that will be answered the hard way in this film that pits ethics against life. Sarah (Cameron Diaz) is a prominent lawyer who puts her career aside after learning that her daughter has leukemia. So far her decisions are quite selfless and reasonable.

The matter begins to darken when she decides to conceive another daughter to use as a donor for the first. But her plans will be hindered when the little girl sues her to obtain her emancipation. There are no perfect mothers and Netflix proves it. Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin round out the cast.

“I do not know how he does it”

In this title that Netflix dusts off for you, we have Sarah Jessica Parker, who puts herself in the shoes of Katee Reedy, a multitasking woman who fulfills her role as mother, wife, and executive. And although her free time is scarce and it is difficult for her to keep her family appointments, she does not hesitate for a moment to accept a new project at work (which would imply professional advancement but also a higher level of commitment).

At first, she seems to get by thanks to her subordinate, her skills, and her innumerable to-do lists; but then her absence begins to show in her family. Will she finally be able to live up to her expectations? Find out what the rest of this comedy has to say. PD Pierce Brosnan and Greg Kinnear round out the cast.

“Spy Kids 4: Thieves of Time”

Marissa Cortez (Jessica Alba) knows from experience that stepmoms have a bad name. But are they really that bad? She accuses them of being unfair and favoring her own children over those of her husband.

Being honest, don’t stepchildren do the same? Don’t they love their biological fathers and mothers more than their stepmothers? Her tough little stepdaughter (Rowan Blanchard) doesn’t think so and spends her time pondering how unfair life is.

That is until he discovers that his stepmother is an ex-spy, that the world is in trouble and that they must work on the same team if he wants to save it. If you are a fan of the saga, you will surely appreciate the appearance of the original “mini”. And if not, at least you will discover the value of family and time (literally).

With mom’s blessing

If you read “Romeo and Juliet” you will understand that the approval of the family is key for future couples. Otherwise, your happy ending could be tragic.

So that this does not happen to them, Puneet and Saanjh (Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall) will make a superhuman effort so that their mothers (former friends) approve of their union. However, the ladies are a tough nut to crack and the leading man is not so determined as to face the situation.

If you are young and single, you may think that we are exaggerating, but that is not the case. Especially in India where the blessing of the parents is essential and arranged marriages are a tradition. Check out this romantic comedy available only on Netflix.

The night we saved mom

Not only are stepdaughters rebellious, daughters can be too. After all, blood ties don’t magically improve a relationship. Margot is a conservative mother who does not support the use of social networks or cell phones, under the pretext of giving her children an optimal education.

His little ones are not very happy with this decision, in particular Clancy, who is in his teens and urgent to live life. So she riots and is punished. If only her mom was cooler. But… surprise! Her mother is a sophisticated former jewel thief who is kidnapped by her former accomplices. Now they must rescue her from her while they find out her wonderful past. With Sadie Stanley, Maxwell Simkins and Ken Marino. She suitable for the whole family.

“Never more”

Of course, Netflix also intends to make you cry and experience great helplessness with this title from 2002.

Slim (Jennifer López) is a humble waitress who marries a rich man. He buys her a dream house and together they conceive a lovely daughter. With all of these, what more could you ask for? Loyalty and respect. And that’s just what they don’t give you. Cinderella’s dream of her ends up falling apart when she begins to be a victim of domestic violence.

Although quite afraid, she decides to separate so that her daughter does not grow up in a violent environment. However, the time it takes for her to process a lawsuit in the court system is long, so her husband (Billy Campbell) would have enough chance to get away with it and tip the scales in her favor. Frightened and penniless, she will have to flee for her and her daughter’s sake.

«I Am Mother»

In a dystopian world where the human race is in danger of extinction due to pollution and wars (yes, as always it’s our fault), a bunker becomes the only hope. ‘Mother’ is a robot programmed to preserve the safety of countless fertilized eggs that will repopulate the planet.

His mission is to grow each of these test tube babies under his supervision and raise them under a series of higher moral standards in order to avoid the mistakes of the past and give a new turn to humanity. Her daughter (Clara Ruggard) more than meets her expectations. But her upbringing will be put to the test when a stranger arrives from the outside world unannounced, casting doubt in her heart. Featuring performances by the always convincing Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne. Netflix-Original.

“Christina P: Mom Genes”

Putting aside so much seriousness, we get a “stand up” starring comedian Christina Pazsitzky, which will premiere on Sunday, May 8. So go to Netflix and click on the “notify me” button so that you will be the first to see it with your mommy.

In this “performance” she tells us about the ups and downs of motherhood and its relationship with genetics. It is not the first time that she has delved into this subject since we had already seen her in “Christina P: Mother Inferior”. Without a doubt, it requires a lot of ingenuity to talk about this topic and get us to start a few laughs. Especially when all the weight falls on you.

“Full House”

We finally made it to the bottom of Netflix’s top 10 with a nostalgia hit. DJ (Candace Cameron) is a young widowed mother who faces the future with high spirits, her family and her friends. She will need them if she wants her children to have a happy childhood in the mythical city of San Francisco.

If you liked the emblematic «three times three», you will surely enjoy this “spin off” that will fill you with nostalgia and joy. With the same old lessons (and one or two new ones), the Tanner family resurfaces from the nineties to remind you that family is family, and that strength is in union.