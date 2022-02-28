Mother: this week’s schedule by Univision in the United States and by Latina in Peru, from February 28 to March 4 | Anne | Turkish soap operas | FAME

What hours do you have?Mother”? Without a doubt, the Turkish telenovela went down in the history of the small screen for its moving story and the performances of the brilliant Beren Gökyıldız and Cansu Dere, two names that continue to shine in the industry in Turkey and internationally. Now, “Anne”, who generated a very particular reaction in Univision viewerswill premiere new chapters during the week of February 28 to March 4 and we tell you everything you need to know so you don’t miss its broadcast.

MORE INFORMATION: The before and now of actress Beren Gökyıldız, star of “Mother” and “My daughter”

On Turkey, television production was one of the most celebrated fictions during its time. It must be remembered that the series appeared for the first time on October 25, 2016, through the signal of Star TV.

Almost six years have passed and the novel remains valid due to its shocking plot. In addition, the presence of Beren and Cansu, who have stood out later in “My daughter” (“Kizim”) and “Unfaithful” (“Sadakatsiz”), respectively, has been a success that still gives relevance to the series.

MORE INFORMATION: Vahide Perçin and Alize Gördüm are the actresses of “Anne” who are mother and daughter in real life

Fiction “Mother”, despite having closed its story in 2017, has returned to daily programming to continue giving emotions to the viewers of United States and Peru.

Beren Gökyıldız and Cansu Dere as the lead in “Mother”. (Photo: MF Yapım)

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE OF “MOTHER” DURING THIS WEEK?

“Mother” schedule in the United States

Univision has premiered in January the Turkish telenovela “Mother”, starring Cansu Dere and Beren Gökyıldız, a heartwarming story that became an international hit. The Ottoman production is a rage of tuning and, since the Hispanic chain is broadcast, it has thousands of followers.

During this week, from February 28 to March 4, the Turkish soap opera will be broadcast at 10P/ 9C by Univision. The schedule has been as follows:

Monday, February 28 at 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2 at 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 3 at 10:00 p.m.

Friday, March 4 at 10:00 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: “Saving Lisa”, the French version of “Mother” starring Victoria Abril

How can you watch “Mother” online?

On the other hand, Univision offers a wide variety of telenovelas that you can watch through different cable signals, but you also have the option of enjoying them live and direct online.

For this you must download the application Univision Now on your cell phone or tablet. In this way you can relive the chapters of your favorite soap operas and at the time you want.

MORE INFORMATION: 10 Things You Should Know About Cansu Dere And Beren Gökyıldız’s Soap Opera

Beren Gökyildiz as the girl Melek in the Turkish novel. (Photo: MF Yapım)

Hours of “Mother” in Peru

While the Turkish series “Madre”, based on the successful Japanese drama entitled “Mother”, is broadcast in Peru through the sign from Latin. The production premiered on Wednesday, February 2, and since then it has moved the public with the story of teacher Zeynep and her student Melek.

This week, from February 27 to March 3, the story starring Cansu Dere and Beren Gökyıldız airs at 6:15 pm. (local time), thus leaving the daily schedule:

Monday, February 28 at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1 at 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2 at 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 3 at 6:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4 at 6:15 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: “Fatmagül”, “If Only” and “Madre” are Turkish soap operas with Spanish adaptations

The protagonists of “Anne” in a tender scene. (Photo: MF Yapım)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “MADRE”?

Cansu Dere as Zeynep Güneş.

Vahide Perçin as Gönül Aslan.

Beren Gökyıldız as Melek Akçay/Turna Güneş.

Serhat Teoman as Sinan Demir.

Gonca Vuslateri as Şule Akçay.

Berkay Ateş as Cengiz Yıldız.

Gülenay Kalkan as Cahide Güneş.

Can Nergis as Ali Arhan.

Şükrü Türen as Arif.

Alize Gördüm as Gamze Güneş.

Ahsen Eroğlu as Duru Güneş.

Umut Yiğit Vanlı as Sarp.

Onur Dikmen as Rifat.

Erdi Bolat as Ramo.

Ali Sureyya as Mert.

Meral Çetinkaya as Mrs. Zeynep Aslan.

WHAT IS “MOTHER” ABOUT?

On the other hand, “Anne”, also known in Spanish-speaking countries as “Madre”, stars Cansu Dere and Beren Gökyıldız, who lead this moving story that will touch the hearts of the public.

The Turkish series is about Zeynep, a young substitute teacher who, upon learning that one of her seven-year-old students, Melek, is being abused by her family and is being abandoned, decides to take her away and start a new life. next to her, becoming her new mother.