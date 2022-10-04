Mother was unaware that her son was on a yola bound for PR

Fausto Junior Fañas asked his mother for her blessing last Thursday, like every morning, before leaving for the mechanic shop.

What Catalina Martínez did not imagine was that hours after the affectionate greeting, the youngest of the house would undertake a trip in a yola to Puerto Rico and his name would be on the unfortunate list of 17 missing from a shipwreck that has dismayed Río San Juan, María Trinidad Sánchez.

“I found out by accident on (Thursday) night that he had gone out, but it was already too late and I didn’t know anything and had no communication. I tried to communicate with him but surprise, never in my life has the phone worked again or anything, ”he said amid the tumult of onlookers and relatives of other disappeared people waiting for signs of life from the Port of Cabrera.

On Saturday morning he received the latest update from his son. His best friend was the first survivor of the shipwreck. He swam to shore and warned that others were still alive, including Fausto Junior, from whom he was tied.

“On Saturday morning one of them managed to get out, that one was just tied to my son. He was my son’s best friend. He says that they let go because he told him ‘go get help, when he came to get help it took a long time for the Navy to arrive. And only the fishermen continued and found three people alive, “said Catalina.

With a broken voice, she referred to him as a very hard-working and friendly young man. He is also married and has a baby.

Like Fausto, three other colleagues from the mechanics shop went on the trip, but their whereabouts are unknown.

“We were hoping that if he had left that he would arrive (to Puerto Rico), because there was nothing more to wish him that he would arrive safely. But never in life did we imagine what kind of boat they were on, ”said the mother of the 23-year-old, the youngest of her three children.

He claimed that if reinforcements had been sent in time, more people might have been rescued alive.

He asked the first lady, Raquel Arbaje, to help rescue the disappeared because he had rescued them until then they were led by the fishermen of the area.

The wake up call

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Kelvia Martinez Almonte desperately called his partner, José Luis García, asking for help before the sudden shipwreck.

From a distance, García also heard the cries for help from the other crew members of the boat.

“She told me that the yola had broken and to call 911, I went out quickly to have them do things to help them”, however, the authorities ignored them.

Kelvia Martínez is 36 years old and has three children between the ages of 9 and 15. The Río San Juan resident works in a hotel as a cook and she made the decision, according to her partner, to improve her quality of life.

a surprise rescue

On Saturday afternoon, the Navy announced that the rescue work of three castaways was in charge of the institution. However, hehe rescuers were fishermen from Río San Juanas confirmed by Marlon Arias, municipal mayor of Cabrera.

Rafael Rondón, a journalist from the area, accompanied two fishermen, Joel Méndez and Daniel Méndez, on Saturday morning to look for survivors.

In the search they found three men, who indicated that the yola fell into a “void” and broke.

Burns

One of those rescued was Luis Alfredo González Rodríguez, 28, who according to Rondón “began to cry because he was very bald”, due to sunburn.

The other people rescued have been Adonis Bonilla, 45 years old; German Ortiz, 44, and Luis Ángel Alvarado Alonso, 24.

The first body was identified as that of Narciso Almánzar, 45 years old.

According to Luis Acosta, who knew him, he was a hard-working man who “sold wholesale beer and had a grocery store in the Port of Cabrera.

KEYS

Complain.

Relatives of the disappeared complained about the lack of rescue brigades in the area, despite to which they warned in time of the shipwreck.

Departure.

The yola left a beach in Río San Juan early Friday morning. It is estimated that 22 people were on board of the fragile boat.

Rescued.

The rescued have been identified as Adonis Bonilla, 45 years old; German Ortiz, 44, and Luis Ángel Alvarado Alonso, 24.

Risk.

Every year hundreds of Dominicans try to cross the Mona Canal in fragile boats to reach Puerto Rico