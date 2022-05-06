Motherhood first: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Rihanna, Summer Walker and Lil Kim move on as kids take center stage

Female artists including Rihanna, Nicki Minajand Cardi B put motherhood first and we see them evolve before our eyes. In honor of Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating those artists who put being a mom — and their kids — above everything else.

Cardi B frequently uses his massive platform to speak out on social and political issues and his music speaks freely about sexual empowerment and gang culture. But after becoming a mother four years ago, we’ve seen the “WAP” rapper evolve by putting her family first.

The mom of Kulture Kiari and newborn baby Wave is super protective of her children. When her four-year-old daughter Kulture’s social media was attacked by trolls, she swiftly shut down the account. And the Bardi gang didn’t see his doppelganger until 8 months after he was born.

Cardi recently explained that she didn’t want to record her recent song “Shake It” because she “didn’t want to be that girl anymore,” after she diverted her attention from gang life to motherhood. She even announced her new partnership with the children’s television network, Nickelodeon.

Nicki Minaj first joined the music industry known for her curvaceous body and dope lyrics. Over time, she has become one of the most influential black women in culture. After having son Papa Bear, the “We Go Up” rapper refused to be featured on some songs simply because she doesn’t want to be too explicit after becoming a mom. “I just wasn’t there. This is just to tell you how much being a mom has changed me. And Mama Bear Nicki is still mum on her son’s real name.

Despite the fact that her music hasn’t really changed since her motherhood, Summer Walker makes sure to choose sanity over performing trigger songs. After having her baby girl, Bubbles, the “No Love” singer received backlash from social media about feeding her daughter natural herbs. That didn’t stop Summer from being proud to change her lifestyle for herself and her mini-me like a real mom would.

The Queen Bee welcomed her baby girl Royal Reign 7 years ago. And Lil Kim continues to search for her bag to make sure her princess is taken care of. Although she isn’t too focused on performing her raunchy lyrics, Kim sells clothes in less than two minutes.

Although her baby’s birthday is fast approaching, Rihanna fully embraced motherhood for the world to see. Rihanna has become the new standard for #mommygoals. She made it clear that she wasn’t ashamed of her pregnancy and certainly wasn’t toning down her signature sexy style. It will be fun to watch Riri-Rocky and baby Ri-Ri as they come to town and give us new #familygoals.