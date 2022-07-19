Motherhood removes Sandra Bullock from the cinema|Lifestyle

Turned 57 years old and enjoying one of the sweetest moments of her career, Sandra Bullock seemed to have no brake; She has been working non-stop for two years and her latest project, the film ‘The Lost City’, in which she stars alongside Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe, opens next April 22.

But the actress has said enough. As he has confessed in an interview granted to the television program ET Canada, after years focused on his workedwhich claims to “take itself very seriously” and to which it claims to have been subjected 24 hours a day, seven days a week, needs to stop and take a break, dedicate itself weather to take care of herself.

The time has come to be in the place that makes you more happydeclared the : “I want to be in the place that makes me happiest”, he assured.

And that is none other than with his children. “Now I just want to be 24/7 with my little ones and my family. That’s where I’ll be for a while.” weather“, assured the actress, who did not abandon her career even when she adopted her sonsyears ago.

Love’s stories

The actress has two children, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, and has announced that she needs to be with them and to enjoy of family life, to such an extent that she has not set a date for her return, but she assures that it depends entirely on motherhood. “I love stories that show the imperfection of love within the families and communities. I would love to continue interpreting them when I have finished being mother. Do it again. I don’t know when. probably when they are teenagers16 or 17 years old,” confirmed the actress.

stop to breathe

It is a decision that other colleagues in the profession have already taken before, among others Cameron Diazwho, fed up with the demands of Hollywood, has retired to give priority to her personal life and to dedicate herself to her sustainable wine business; Ryan Reynolds, who has also stopped to spend time with his three daughters, the fruit of his relationship with the actress Blake Livelyeither Tom Hollandwhich has taken a step back after releasing ‘Spiderman’ and ‘Uncharted’.