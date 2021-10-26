Mothering Sunday: review of the film with Josh O’Connor

When novels want to take over the cinema

A sense of density is therefore what this substantial material makes one perceive of Mothering Sunday, whose literary character ends up totally incorporating the expressive possibilities of the story, which ends up seeking only a sense of poetry linked to the sphere of the word, which fails to adequately translate into filmic form. The work thus seems to be hastily leafing through the pages of a manuscript in which the guidelines of the multiple stories within it do nothing but confuse and annoy the growth of some hold or interest of the viewer.

Loading... Advertisements

The insistent push of artistry of the film makes one perceive an irrepressible sense of inadequacy with respect to the story choices of the film, which can only weigh down the vision of a spectator to whom the work does not return anything but an involuntary confusion, the one that should unravel the spectator alone, but he is too bored to want to do it. The insistence on the ethereal aesthetics of the work, that suffused numbness to which the photography of Jamie Ramsay and the dull notes of Morgan Kibby, affect the pronounced dissatisfaction that the film provokes. An aesthetic that clearly tends towards the homogeneity of an image that seems to evaporate at any moment, but unfortunately for the viewer it never does.