Mothers after 40: which celebrities embraced motherhood in this decade

Kidman, Hayek, Watts and Roberts, all of them, great Hollywood stars who decided to be mothers after the age of 40

Mother there is only one, they say; but this phrase is only in one sense. Because strictly speaking, there are many more. At least when it comes to types of mother Like women who choose motherhood in a moment latein this case, after 40 The phenomenon occurs not only with the advancement of treatments and science, but as part of a photo of the current situation.

Many women decide not only become mothers again at 40 but debut in that role from that age. In several cases, the search for job and economic stability, difficulties in finding a partner or fertility problems are usually variables that lead women to become mothers at that time.

In this universe there are many women who make this decision. In several cases, they have formed a couple and had children when they were young. But, once separated and with a new partner, they decide to bet on their children again. In other cases, they wait to reach 40 to become mothers. This is the case of Courteney Cox or Salma Hayek.

Here, some stories of this famous moms and proud after the 40 years.

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in November 2021 (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Valentina Paloma Pinault-Hayek She is the only daughter that Salma had. It was in 2007 when the actress was 41 years old. Last September, you loved celebrated together his daughter’s 15 with a great party that he shared with his almost 22 million Instagram followers.

“Happy fifteen years to my beloved quinceañera. Valentina you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart,” Salma told him.

Hayek commented that she always dreamed of being a mother: “I already wanted this daughter so much that nothing else mattered to me. Neither my career nor anythingI think that helped me a lot. Also I felt that I had already done many things in my lifethen it was already a different stage for me because I had already done things that I already felt very proud of”.

The renowned actress Cameron Diaz was a mother at 47

The actress Cameron Diaz and her husband benji madden became parents of Raddix Maddenin January 2020. she was 47 years old and he 40. “He has conquered our hearts and completed our family,” he revealed about his little girl.

“I love being a mother. It is the best part of my life. I am very grateful and happy, this is the best thing that has happened to me in my life. I am very lucky to have done it with Benji, we are having a great time. He is great,” he revealed in a note.

From his extraordinary debut with The Mask to the last film, exactly two decades passed. And from then on, he opted for ostracism and fully lived his motherhood almost reaching the age of 50 years.

Roberts has three children: the last of them was born in 2007, after the actress’s 40th birthday

After having her twins, Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia, after 40 years Julia Roberts was a mother again. He gave birth to Henry Daniel, who is the youngest son of the American actress and producer. She was born from her marital relationship with her second husband, daniel moderon June 18, 2007.

Hazel Patricia has 17 years and today is one of his weaknesses. “Mom, can I borrow that dress?” the teenager told him a few months ago, when asking for a dress. But not just any dress. Hazel took aim directly at one of the most iconic gowns to ever walk past photographers’ lenses on the Oscars red carpet.

It was about the Valentino Couture black with white details that Julia wore to collect the Oscar statuette she won for Erin Brockovich. Roberts enjoys motherhood and shares with his daughter, as seen, everything.

Nicole Kidman with her daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman (Photo by José Pérez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Nicole Kidman adopted two children with Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella Janewho are now teenagers. Years later, in 2008, together with Keith Urbanhad his first biological daughterSunday Rose Kidman-Urban. Her second daughter with Keith, Faith Margaret, arrived in the 2010 and was gestated through a surrogate womb.

Sunday Rose was born on July 7, 2008 in Nashville and is the only biological daughter of the actress. In an interview with The Telegraph, Kidman assured that she was a “miracle” What happened after bathing in the waters of Kununurra during a break from the filming of the movie “Australia”, in 2007.

Faith Margaret She was born at Centennial Women’s Hospital in Nashville via surrogate. “Anyone who has been in the place of wanting another child or wanting a child knows the disappointment, pain and loss that goes through trying and fighting”Kidman said.

Courtney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette, who was born when the celebritie was over 40 Photo IG

Like many celebrities, Courtney Cox waited for the 40 to be mother for the first time. In this case of Coco Arquettewho was born in 2004. Today he is 18 years old and has become a celebrity with more than 316,000 followers on Instagram.

The couple formed by Courteney and David Arquette fought to get her daughter before multiple spontaneous abortions. “It was strange because everyone in my family has children. Nobody has a problem. So, I thought that would be my case,” Cox explained in statements to NBCnews.

Watts’ second child, Samuel “Sammy” Kay, was born in 2008, when she was 40. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

The first child of the actress, Alexander “Sasha” Peterwas born in 2007 and their second child, Samuel “Sammy” Kay, in 2008, when she was 40 years old. Both were the result of the relationship between Watts and the American actor Lev Schreiber, from whom he separated almost five years ago.

Previously, in dialogue with The vanguardthe woman stated: “Being a mother is what has had the greatest impact in my life. There are many women around me who are constantly struggling with maternity issues. not achieved and i think everyone should have law to motherhood and fatherhood”.

Halle Berry and her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry. The actress went through her two pregnancies with a lot of happiness and energy (FilmMagic)

This actress loves children, writes children’s stories and is an ambassador for the NGO save the children. At age 37 she had her first child, Caleb, and her daughter Liv was born when she was already 42 years. According to El País, Berry went through her pregnancy without problems: “It was great. I was happy all the time. I felt good, I had energy. I wish I felt like this for the rest of my life. That’s how it was fantastic”.

Moore and her daughter Liv Freundlich often attend fashion shows together (Getty)

this actress adores to the children, write stories children and is an ambassador for the NGO save the children. At age 37 she had her first child, Caleb, and her daughter Liv was born when she was already 42 years old. Their father is the American film director Bart Freundlich.

Long ago, Moore told Reuters that parenting “is about the weather what do you do and investment what do you do to take your child and make him an adult. Whether you’re a woman or a man, that’s you worked”.

Kim Basinger told time ago that she was a surprise mother since, among other things, she was going through a “difficult” relationship (Grosby)

His daughter Ireland, fruit of the relationship with the actor alec baldwinis her only descendant: the now teenager was born when Kim was 43 years old.

Previously, the actress had said that she was a mother “for surprise”, since “I was not even sure that I could have children”. Why? “I was in the middle of a relationship hard so I wasn’t looking for it; it just happened. But I don’t see those situations as difficulties but as opportunities”, he explained.

KEEP READING:

Improve alternatives to be a mother after 40

Salma Hayek celebrated the XV years of her daughter Valentina Paloma with a great party: “And her chamberlains?”

Cameron Diaz: the great star who resigned from Hollywood in his prime

Kim Basinger, the millionaire sex symbol of the 80s who bought a town, wasted her money and today is bankrupt