Mothers and daughters: in Reese Witherspoon’s family, beauty is a matter of genes

The photo of Reese Witherspoon with mother and daughter in the February issue of Vogue America (to which the cover is also dedicated, taken by Zoë Ghertner) makes you squint because it looks like aoptical illusion: the actress, 42, appears next to the mother Betty and to daughter Ava Phillippe, 19 years old, but it could very well be the face of the same person replicated three times, with more or less wrinkles. The generational comparison in fact it is astounding: they are three drops of water.

All three with blond hair pulled up in a bun and the same bright red lipstick, the three women are indeed strikingly similar. And if the resemblance to his daughter was already evident, now it is clear that in the Witherspoon family theinheritance of beauty it was already passed down by Betty Witherspoon, Reese’s mother and a former nurse at Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville.

When the daughter is the copy of the mother Loading... Advertisements

However, their family is not the only one to prove that beauty is often a matter of genes: we have compared seven famous daughters with the image of mothers at their same age (in the gallery above). From Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Kerber, as far as Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, the young star doubles of their mothers are many, demonstrating that beauty is above all a matter of genes and nature. At least up to the age of 30, because then it is also a matter of lifestyle and maintenance.