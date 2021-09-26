News

Mothers and daughters: in Reese Witherspoon’s family, beauty is a matter of genes

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The photo of Reese Witherspoon with mother and daughter in the February issue of Vogue America (to which the cover is also dedicated, taken by Zoë Ghertner) makes you squint because it looks like aoptical illusion: the actress, 42, appears next to the mother Betty and to daughter Ava Phillippe, 19 years old, but it could very well be the face of the same person replicated three times, with more or less wrinkles. The generational comparison in fact it is astounding: they are three drops of water.

All three with blond hair pulled up in a bun and the same bright red lipstick, the three women are indeed strikingly similar. And if the resemblance to his daughter was already evident, now it is clear that in the Witherspoon family theinheritance of beauty it was already passed down by Betty Witherspoon, Reese’s mother and a former nurse at Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville.

When the daughter is the copy of the mother

Loading...
Advertisements

However, their family is not the only one to prove that beauty is often a matter of genes: we have compared seven famous daughters with the image of mothers at their same age (in the gallery above). From Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Kerber, as far as Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, the young star doubles of their mothers are many, demonstrating that beauty is above all a matter of genes and nature. At least up to the age of 30, because then it is also a matter of lifestyle and maintenance.

Mothers and daughters Look-alikes

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

206
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
196
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
121
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
74
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
74
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
73
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
68
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
65
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
56
News

Rihanna calls Goldman Sachs for Savage x Fenty
50
News

George and Amal Clooney, the tale of their love
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top