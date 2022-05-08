Mother’s Day 2022: Alejandra Baigorria, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Garner and other celebrities who look physically the same as their mothers | Photos | Famous

In it Mother’s Day, famous women from the national and international show business usually receive messages and also dedicate emotional greetings to their mothers. The resemblance between them and their heirs has caused such a surprise that they are even branded as sisters and not as mother and daughter.

Some others are also surprised by their husbands, as was the case of Natalie Vértiz: Yaco Eskenazi and her children surprised the driver. Next, and within the framework of this special date, we give you a list of the mothers and daughters who have an unbelievable resemblance.

YOU CAN SEE: Emilia Drago was about to divorce Diego Lombardi in a pandemic: “I don’t wish it on anyone”

Alexandra Baigorria

From the national media, the case of Alexandra Baigorria It is one of the most striking. The businesswoman and her mother Verónica Alcalá maintain a physical similarity that generates comments between her followers every time they both make a public appearance. To this is added that the physical care of the matriarch makes the difference in age almost imperceptible before the two.

María Verónica Alcalá with her daughter Alejandra Baigorria. Credit: Instagram

Reese witherspoon

The remembered protagonist of “Legally blonde” has not only been in the news for her different roles in Hollywood, but also for seeming to be the older sister of her daughter Ava. The young woman born from the romance between the actress and Ryan Phillippe is 22 years old and looks like a carbon copy of the woman who gave him life.

Reese Witherspoon and her 20-year-old daughter who looks like her older sister. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

Cindy Crawford

The 35-year difference between Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber They go almost unnoticed every time they are seen in public. The world-famous model of the 90s has managed to stay young, so her resemblance to her daughter is impressive.

Cindy Crawford was one of the most famous models of the 90s. Photo: TMZ

Demi Moore

In the 90s, Demi Moore was one of the most famous actresses on the planet thanks to roles such as “Ghost: the shadow of love”. This led to her forming a relationship with Bruce Willis, with whom she had two daughters. But it is especially Rumer Willis who seems to be the spitting image of her mother when the latter was one of the great stars of the seventh art.

Demi Moore had two daughters during her marriage to Bruce Willis. Photo: The Times

Angelina Jolie

It is no secret to anyone that the romance of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt It was one of the most famous of the 2000s: two great stars of world cinema had come together. This romance left six children, between adopted and natural, but it is Shiloh who monopolizes the lenses of the graphic reporters in each of her appearances.

Angelina Jolie with one of the daughters she had with Brad Pitt. Photo: TMZ

The young woman seems to have been sculpted by the best of artists because she has the same face as her mother, although she also has characteristic features of her famous father.

umma thurman

umma thurman She is another of the actresses who shone during the 90s and early 2000s with roles like “Kill Bill” or “Pulp Fiction”. During those years, she had an affair with fellow actor Ethan Hawke with whom she had two children: Maya and Levon.

Uma Thurman and her daughter with Ethan Hawke, Maya. Photo: Variety

The young woman who now works as an actress and has taken her first steps in productions such as “Stranger Things” and “Once upon a time in Hollywood” is, despite the more than 30-year difference, physically equal to the woman who gave her life.

Jennifer Garner

marriage between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck which lasted several years, brought three children into the world. But Violet, who was born in 2005, is the one who most closely resembles her mother in physical features. This similarity has not gone unnoticed by her fans and by the entertainment press in the United States.