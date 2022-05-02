Mother’s Day: Doctors CUAMM, from the site a story to download and donate to talk about the vaccination campaign in Africa

(Photo: Doctors with Africa CUAMM)

The new digital story by Doctors with Africa CUAMM is online. From the site www.mediciconlafrica.org it is possible to download a new fairy tale to give as a gift on Mother’s Day. Special travel companions of this 2022 edition are Niccolò and Kim Fabi, authors of the story, and Shirin Amini, who illustrated the story. Graphic design by Elena Baboni.

“The journey of Momo” is “an imaginary story that revolves around the theme of the vaccination campaign in Africa and tells the work of Doctors with Africa CUAMM in the field. A story of courage, commitment and collaboration to reduce distances and bring vaccines, treatments and healthcare to the last mile, to the most remote village. The delicate and sweet features of the illustrations engage the reader and catapult him into the reality of a 10-year-old boy, Momo, and his little adventure to bring help to the villagers of him.

In the background, the daily commitment of CUAMM operators in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19: “A vaccine for us”. The goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible, in all 8 African intervention countries south of the Sahara, in order to curb the spread of the virus and the development of new dangerous variants.

Doctors with Africa CUAMM’s intervention is to support local health services which, already fragile before the pandemic, are in danger of further collapsing. The challenge now is to transform vaccine doses into real vaccination, to reach the most remote places. This is why a constant commitment to logistics, training, equipping health facilities and raising awareness of operators and the population is needed to overcome any hesitation.

In the face of a global emergency, the only possible response must be global and Africa cannot be excluded. It is an act of solidarity and security for everyone, even for us.

The mechanism for reading the story and donating it is very simple. Just fill out the form on the site www.mediciconlafrica.org and you can download the pdf of the story. The more we are, the greater the support for the “A vaccine for us” campaign will be.