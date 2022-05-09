Mother’s Day: entertainment figures share how they have celebrated

The joy or nostalgia that the Mother’s daymoves the emotions and desires to share moments, thoughts and images that evoke the love that only comes from the parent.

Artists are no exception to the rule in this case and many share with their followers, through social networks, photos, videos or reflections alluding to the emotion that is born in their hearts on Mother’s Day.

Diana Torres

The children of Miss Universe 1993 are already adults, but for Diana Torres, remain his most precious treasures. The model and entertainer shared a video about a surprise encounter with Christian Muñiz, her eldest son. Dayanara was accompanied at that time by her parent, Mrs. Lucy Delgado, whom the young man also hugs effusively.

Jorge Castro

actor and comedian Jorge Castro took advantage of Mother’s Day to express the admiration he feels for his wife, the actress and producer Alfonsina Molinariwith whom he has procreated his daughters Olivia and Elena.

Tommy Torres

The talented Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Tommy Torres He also took the opportunity to thank his wife, the actress Karla Monroigmother of his only child, Amanda.

roselyn sanchez

With mixed emotions, the actress, producer and director, roselyn sanchez celebrated Mother’s Day. On the one hand happy because, thanks to the recordings on the island of the series “Fantasy Island” she was able to spend the day with her mother, but nostalgic because her children Sebella and Dylan are at home in the United States with their father Eric Winter . Sánchez also expressed his best wishes for her father’s health, without going into details.

Denise Quinones

Actress, singer, model, businesswoman and Miss Universe 2001 Denise Quinones He shared a tender image in the arms of his mother, Susana August, being just a baby.

Kiara Liz Ortega

Actress, model, entertainer, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2018, Kiara Liz Ortega He also published a photo thanking his mother whom he identifies as “La gran Bibi”.

John Paul Diaz

Actor, singer and producer John Paul Diaz shared a series of photos on his Instagram account in which he collects various stages of his life with his mother, the actress Magali Carrasquillo.