Mother’s Day: send a manuscript to mom with this wonderful note app | Android | iPhone | Noteit widget | tutorials

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and one of the most common searches for these dates is the personalized messages that we can find on the web. There are of all tastes and colors and many are looking for the most striking and affectionate ones to send them by WhatsApp to mom. To all this, did you know that there is an app to send manuscripts over the phone and with that personal touch of our own handwriting?

That trick has already been done viralin social media. The only thing missing from these options is that personal touch that sometimes only a handwritten letter can have, but doing so is complicated for millions of people who, for work or other reasons, are far from their beloved parents.

Fortunately, there is a trick that has been done trend lately on the networks and appears especially on festive dates like this one. This is a method that will allow you to send a special little note, with your own pulse, to your mother for his special day and the best thing is that he will do it in the most surprising way possible.

You may be wondering why not just send him a picture of a letter in your own handwriting. Well, that’s not a bad option either, but the trick we’re going to teach you has its advantages, and it’s very likely that it can make that woman who brought us into the world smile. Also, you will be able to converse with her through this method as well.

How to send a handwritten note to mom for Mother’s Day?

To perform this trick, we will need to install a well-known application that is making a great impression among users of Android Y iPhone. This is Noteit widget – get it now, an app designed to send “love notes” and that you can download for free from here:

How does it work?

The main function of the app is to allow you to send handwritten notes through widgets. These can be written on your cell phone and then automatically sent to the receiving phone. Its operation is similar to that of a fax and allows you to have a conversation in a curious and picturesque way (since you can draw).

How to surprise mom with Noteit Widget?

First, have the app installed and sign in with Google or sign up with an email (it’s free)

Then, you must make sure that your mother also has the app, you can send it to her through a message on social networks and ask her to download it

Open the app and you’ll see that it asks for a partner’s code:

Copy your Noteit code to the recipient’s phone. Photo: Capture

Below that, you’ll see your own buddy code and a little share button. Hit the latter.

Send it to your mother by WhatsApp or another app, you must give the link to download the application and enter the code that was also given to connect with your phone.

Make sure your mom activates the widget note it widget on your phone. For that, you have to be very patient and instruct him to long press on his phone’s wallpaper. Then swipe until you find the app widget (the bigger the better).

Place the largest widget of the app on the home screen of mom’s cell phone, so she can see it. Photo: Capture

Done, now you just have to enter the app and press the ‘+’ button to add a note. Write a congratulations message in your own handwriting and then click on Send. Your mom will receive it in the big widget that will now be on her phone’s home screen.

WhatsApp: how to change the green icon for a red one to celebrate Mother’s Day?

First you have to download the red WhatsApp image. Remember that the format must be PNG and its background must be transparent.

Go to Play Store and download an app called Nova Launcher (you can find it here)

After installing it, Nova Launcher will ask you to customize the new interface that your Android phone will have.

You will see a change in the screen, it is possible that some apps are moved, you will have to order them again

Now press the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds, until a small window appears with the Edit option

Nova Launcher allows you to customize the icon. Not only the name, but also replace its icon with the red WhatsApp image that you downloaded.

That would be all. After saving the changes, you will notice that the WhatsApp icon will have undergone an image change. It will no longer be green, but red. In case you don’t like how the app turned out, just uninstall Nova Launcher and everything will go back to how it was before.

You should look for the red WhatsApp icon or another color. Photo: Klipartz

How to clean the speakers of your smartphone if water fell on them?

One of the most serious problems that can happen with a smartphone —as with any other device—is the presence of liquids such as Water inside him. Although there are cases in which the damage is already irreparable, many others can be solved by something as simple as software from the Android store.

can one apps clean the water of your Android cell phone or iPhone? The answer is it depends and it varies according to the result we want to obtain. One of the most common damages caused by liquids in smartphones is the malfunction of speakers.

How to know if your smartphone will no longer receive Android updates?

The operating system of GoogleAndroid, launches constant updates to add interesting functions that allow the user to make better use of his smartphone; however, not all phones receive it. For this reason, we show you how you can know if your mobile will have new versions of the OS.

Android 11 is the next edition of the operating system that will reach an interesting group of smartphones, through an update as well as natively. Although Google has not published an official list with all phone brands, there are some very reliable indicators that will answer it.

How to highlight important messages?

If it annoys you to be reviewing a WhatsApp conversation to find an important message, then you should know that there is a secret trick with which you can highlight everything you think is convenient and thus find it quickly.

You just have to keep your finger pressed on the WhatsApp message that you want to highlight until it is highlighted in blue. At that moment, different options will be enabled at the top of the interface, one of them is the star icon.