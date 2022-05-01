Mother’s Day thriller movies Netflix

There is no more important holiday in May than Mother’s Day, which in 2022 seems to have fallen at an opportune moment, since it has fallen on a Sunday, a perfect day to spend with the family. Although there are multiple films to commemorate this day, there is a variety with a different tone, focused mainly on suspense, that you will surely enjoy.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the story centers on a post-apocalyptic time where “a close-knit family, cut off from the rest of the world, lives in constant fear of making noise that could attract terrifying creatures.” The film, also directed by Krasinski, maintains an aura of suspense and tension throughout, which truly amazed the audience and critics, who rated it 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Part of the drama begins when Evelyn, a character played by Blunt, discovers that she is pregnant, so she begins preparations to build a room that will inhibit the crying of her future baby, in order to keep her safe. After nine months, a series of unfortunate events causes everything to go wrong, leading her to confront the creatures in order to save her children.

Blind (2018)

Sandra Bullock’s first collaboration with Netflix marked a great success for the Streaming platform, so much so that it achieved 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days, which made it the best premiere on the platform until the arrival of Red Alert ( 2021). As the synopsis says, after five years of the arrival of forces never seen before that lead to suicide or madness to all who look at them, a survivor and her children risk the possibility of finding a new refuge.

Even though the film has inspired countless memes, in addition to being criticized for not having shown the strange and malevolent creatures at any time, the film makes it clear that a mother will do anything for her children, preparing them to survive, and facing all those challenges in the process of looking for a future in which they can grow up safe, like blindly sailing in the middle of a river, or running through the forest with a blindfold on to avoid being caught by evil.

The Room (2015)

The film that would give Brie Larson her first Oscar for best leading actress tells the story of “a young woman kidnapped, raped and confined to a room gives birth to a boy. Five years later, on her son’s birthday, it was time to plan her elopement.” Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and written by Emma Donoghue, The Room grossed $36.3 million at the international box office, earning a 93% critical approval rating.

This is a clear example of the pain that a mother goes through, and that despite all the mistreatment and abuse she experienced for years, she always looked after her son first, trying to keep him active, always fueling his imagination, and finally, he sought his freedom. before hers. Even when ‘Ma’ is overwhelmed by going back to her old life, after a period of psychological treatment, she is able to reunite with her son, which allows her to discover a new stage in her relationship.

I’m Mother (2019)

Not all films should be about a mother who gives her life for her children, and for this reason the film directed and written by Grant Sputore is a great option. “After the mass extinction of humanity, the life of a teenager raised alone by an android changes completely when she runs into another human.” The film stars Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne, and Hilary Swank, and earned a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The narrative is not so different from the apocalyptic movies that involve robots, where in the end, they are responsible for the extinction of humanity, however it shows this conflict where Clara’s character must face her new reality with everything that ‘Mother ‘ has instilled in her for years, and that in the end it is the center of the paranoia, since Mother says that she will never hurt her, despite everything that seems otherwise.

Mom (2013)

Moving from the technological to the paranormal, Mom is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Megan Charpentier and the most recent Oscar winner for best actress, Jessica Chastain. The story centers on Victoria and Lily, a pair of sisters who disappear in the woods on the same day their mother was murdered. After years of searching, their uncle Lucas and his girlfriend Anabelle find them, but soon discover that a supernatural being has been taking care of them for a long time.

The film didn’t get the best reviews, as critics weren’t fans of the special effects or script decisions, but it certainly showed a different angle on a thriller; Even when the siege of the spirit is seen, from its advertising campaign it was mentioned that “the love of a mother goes beyond death”, so the constant debate of the girls between the sinister love of ‘Mama’ and that of his new family. @worldwide