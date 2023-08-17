Mothers discovered in a secret grave in Puerto Vallarta hit by acute virus

Beyond safety, they never imagined that the search for their missing loved ones would bring them to the brink of death.

There are about six women members in the group “Hearts united in search of our treasure”Who heals even after getting fungus One of his discoveries is known as histoplasmosis.

One of them spoke for Fuerza Informativa Azteca.

“I thought I was going to die, the truth is I’m very serious and I was in the hospital for a month and a half, they practically didn’t know about me. I feel very bad, I still haven’t recovered, I don’t feel better because I still have bacteria in my lungs.” Manifest seeker mother.

He blew spores into a grave in Puerto Vallarta

Group was in puerto vallarta On 24 May, while checking areas to locate positive people, they found a grave, and because they did not have the necessary equipment, they ended up breathing in the spores caused severe pneumonia This kept him in the hospital for weeks.

“I never thought about it, but we are exposed to it because we are exposed to so many things and breathing it in has an effect. Vallarta is very humid and we went to a house that was alone, it was one room and there was a terrible smell, the people who dug were contaminated with bacteria ”, He commented impressed.

Your treatment will be long and expensiveHis heart aches for not having the physical strength to continue searching for his missing people on the road.

“The simple truth is that I want to find my son no matter what, I feel very weak right now and I am very tired because the disease is very serious, but I want to keep fighting to find my son.” I am still not strong enough to go on and we have suspended the search.” Mother’s quest added.

