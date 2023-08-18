Health

Mother's milk affects baby's intelligence – DW – 08/18/2023

Breastfeeding is known to provide many health benefits for both mother and child. Breast milk contains many antibodies that protect the newborn’s immune system from possible infections. And mothers who breastfeed have a lower risk of metabolic diseases such as breast or ovarian cancer and diabetes.

Recently, researchers from the Human Nutrition and Aging Research Center (HNRCA) at Tufts University in Massachusetts (USA) have discovered a link between a sugar molecule present in breast milk and the development of the infant’s brain.

A key molecule for promoting neural connections

Specifically, the study published by the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Throws light on a micronutrient called myo-inositol Which is present in breast milk during the first months of breastfeeding, at exactly the stage when neural connections to the baby’s brain are being formed.

The researchers examined breast milk samples collected from healthy mothers in Mexico City, Cincinnati and Shanghai. In the samples it was observed that the concentration of myo-inositol This varied according to the ethnic and social origins of the mothers.

“The formation and refinement of brain connectivity from birth is guided by genetic and environmental forces as well as human experiences,” Thomas Biederer, lead author of the study, said in a statement.

He added, the effect of these factors was “especially important at two stages of life: during childhood, and later when you get older and gradually lose synapses.”

Micronutrients are rapidly transferred in children and youth

Studies show that mothers’ diet and nutrition play an important role in the development of infants and young children. The so-called blood-brain barrier is more permeable than in adults. This means that micronutrients from food can be transferred more easily to the brain of the youngest children.

“As a neuroscientist, I am curious about how deep the effects of micronutrients are in the brain,” Biederer said.

sugar molecule myo-inositol It is also found in some grains, legumes, bran and melons.

New formula with more myo-inositol

Previous studies have shown that human brain levels of inositol decrease as children grow up. In adults, researchers have found that people with severe depression or bipolar disorder also have low levels of inositol.

However, it is unclear whether low levels of inositol cause mental illness, or if a decrease in inositol is a side effect caused by medication used to treat depression or bipolar disorder.

In the case of babies who are not breastfed, neuroscientists say that “increasing its levels may be beneficial.” myo-inositol in infant formula,” though he did not recommend that adults pay special attention to how much they consume. (Ju)

